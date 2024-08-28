Cristiano Ronaldo breaks free-kick jinx to score incredible 899th career goal in Al-Nassr's 4-1 win

Cristiano Ronaldo recently delivered a remarkable free-kick goal in Al-Nassr's 4-1 victory over Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League. This goal was Ronaldo's 899th in his career. Known for his powerful free-kick style, Ronaldo took a different approach this time, opting for precise placement over power. This effort brought him closer to reaching 900 career goals, a milestone that could lead him toward his longer-term goal of scoring 1,000. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a free-kick from close range.(REUTERS)

Ronaldo's free-kick made it his 64th goal from such a situation, bringing him within one goal of Lionel Messi's tally of 65 free-kick goals. Additionally, it was his 53rd free-kick goal at the club level. Ronaldo continued to break records with this achievement, becoming the first player to score from a free-kick in 23 consecutive seasons since his debut in 2002.

Al-Nassr's win against Al-Feiha, boosted by Ronaldo's goal, was their first victory of the season after drawing in their opener. Ronaldo has been in exceptional form this season, scoring four goals in four matches, including two in the Saudi Super Cup. Last season, he scored 44 goals in 45 games and provided 13 assists.

UEFA will also honour Ronaldo for being the all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League, with 140 goals in 183 appearances. His tally puts him ahead of Lionel Messi, who has 129 goals, and Robert Lewandowski, who has 94 goals. Throughout his career, Ronaldo has played for top clubs like Sporting Clube de Portugal, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, leaving a significant mark in each team.

Despite his individual successes, Ronaldo has yet to win a major title with Al-Nassr, finishing as a runner-up in four competitions, including the Saudi Super Cup and the King’s Cup. However, he remains optimistic about his future with the club and in Saudi Arabia, expressing his happiness and suggesting he might retire with Al-Nassr in the next two to three years.

"It's going to be pretty tough, but it's about seeing how I am mentally, my motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them? We'll see, they are small stages. Until I get to 1,000, first I have to get to 900. I think I'll get there," Ronaldo had said in an interview.

"If you look at my career for the last 20 years, my level is high. If you are top for 20 years, it's unbelievable. I do that and I continue to do that. For me, it's a big achievement," he said.