Croatia vs Czech Republic, Euro 2020 Highlights: Match ends in draw, Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic
Croatia vs Czech Republic, Euro 2020 Highlights: Match ended in a draw. Ivan Perisic scored a stunning goal to equalise the score at the start of 2nd half. Patrik Schick's goal from the spot separated the two teams at halftime. Dejan Lovren took Patrik Schick inside the box with an elbow, and a penalty was awarded to a bleeding Schick who scored from the spot. With Luka Modric in charge, Croatia are finding their footing.
Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Croatia vs Czech Republic
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 11:20 PM
FT: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic
It all ends level at Hamden Park, Schick and Perisic remain the goal scorers. Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 11:19 PM
89' Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic
CHANCE! Pekovic gets a shot from inside the box, but it just misses the goal.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 11:16 PM
85' Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic
Cool as cucumber, Perisic. He hits it from his chest to his goalkeeper. Scores reman same.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 11:11 PM
80' Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic
CHANCE! Good build towards the box, but it has landed straight into goalkeeper's hands.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 11:06 PM
76' Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic
CHANCE! Hlozek gets a chance in front of goal and he has hit to Mars!
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 11:04 PM
72' Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic
CHANCE! Vlasic has missed from front of goal.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 11:02 PM
70' Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic
Petkovic has been the difference in the second half. He has really lifted Croatian midfield.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 10:55 PM
65' Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic
Ivan Perisic has scored in each of the last four major international tournaments (2014 World Cup, EURO 2016, 2018 World Cup and EURO 2020), becoming the first Croatian to score in four separate such tournaments.
SOURCE: Opta Joe
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 10:51 PM
61' Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic
CHANCE! Free kick from a dangerous area but well defended by Croatia.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 10:49 PM
59' Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic
Luka Modric is getting into the action, he has created a few attacks for his team. But this was well defended by Czech.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 10:46 PM
55' Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic
Czech Republic have done well to slow the speed of the match down to a pace they are comfortable with. Now they settting up their attacks.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 10:42 PM
51' Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic
CHANCE! Perisic crosses inside the box but it was dealt well by Czech defence. Match at insane pace right now.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 10:37 PM
48' Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic
GOALLLL! Perisic scores a stunner!
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 10:37 PM
47' Croatia 0-1 Czech Republic
CHANCE! A freekick set-up but the finish from Kramaric left a lot to be desired.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 10:34 PM
2nd half: Croatia 0-1 Czech Republic
The 2nd half begins as the VAR controversy surrounds the air in the 2nd half....
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 10:31 PM
VAR controversy
The penalty kick awarded to Schick by the VAR has become a topic of debate. This is Euro 2020 first big VAR controversy.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 10:14 PM
HT: Croatia 0-1 Czech Republic
GOALLLL! Patrik Schick's goal from the spot separates the two teams at halftime.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 10:13 PM
42' Croatia 0-1 Czech Republic
ICYMI, Here's what happened:
- Lovren elbowed Schick, who went down and started bleeding
- Replays showed Lovren's elbow was high, VAR gave it penalty
- Bleeding from his nose, Schick scored the goal from the spot
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 10:10 PM
39' Croatia 0-1 Czech Republic
CHANCE! Ante Rebic had a chance to get away an equaliser straight away, what a chance. Just missed by an inch.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 10:06 PM
37' Croatia 0-1 Czech Republic
PENALTY! Patrik Schick takes the penalty! GOALLL!
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 10:04 PM
33' Croatia 0-0 Czech Republic
CORNER! Jankto takes the corner and it was a great shot inside the box but nothign comes off it.
Lovren's elbow takes down Schick and he is bleeding. PENALTY CHECK! VAR Gives it penalty. Lovren also gets a yellow card for the elbow.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 10:02 PM
31' Croatia 0-0 Czech Republic
We have reached half an hour mark, it has been a solid match from both teams. But lack of quality in finishing affecting both teams.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 09:57 PM
27' Croatia 0-0 Czech Republic
Good dominant play by Czech Republic. Crowd making noise.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 09:54 PM
23' Croatia 0-0 Czech Republic
CORNER! Luka Modric delivers inside the box, and it has been hammered it on target by Perisic to Czech Republic goalkeeper.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 09:52 PM
21' Croatia 0-0 Czech Republic
CHANCE! Ante Rebic rebounded a save from Czech Republic goalkeeper and it went high in the air towards the goalpost, just went outside. WHAT A CHANCE!
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 09:49 PM
18' Croatia 0-0 Czech Republic
CHANCE! A missed passed from Modric opened up play for Czech Republic, but the attack fizzled off with Schick missing his shot.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 09:45 PM
15' Croatia 0-0 Czech Republic
This has been an exciting affair so far. Both teams are creating chances.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 09:43 PM
13' Croatia 0-0 Czech Republic
CHANCE! Jankto gets a half-volley chance but he has skied it up and above.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 09:41 PM
10' Croatia 0-0 Czech Republic
FREEKICK! Modric gets a freekick from a dangerous area. Lovren lined it up. But it went up and above.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 09:37 PM
7' Croatia 0-0 Czech Republic
CHANCE! Croatia almost made the most of the awkward clearance, Ante Rebic was the target inside the box. But he missed it.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 09:35 PM
4' Croatia 0-0 Czech Republic
CHANCE! Soucek's header from a corner just goes above the goalpost. Czech Republic are off to a fantastic start.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 09:33 PM
2' Croatia 0-0 Czech Republic
It has al lbeen Czch Republic in the first two minutes of the match and there has already been shots that has tested Croatian defence.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 09:26 PM
KICKOFF: Croatia 0-0 Czech Republic
KICKOFF! The ball starts rolling and the play begins...
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 09:21 PM
Croatia vs Czech Republic - Time for National Anthems
NATIONAL ANTHEMS! Both teams are out and it is time for the National Anthems.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 09:19 PM
Patrik Schick -- All eyes on you!
Remember the goal from Patrik Schick? Wanna have another look at it? We got you covered. Watch the video above
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 09:10 PM
Euro 2020, Result of first match
The first match of the day between Sweden and Slovakia ended in a win for the Yellows by 1-0, courtesy of a goal from the penalty spot from Emil Forsberg.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 09:03 PM
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic speaks
"There will be changes as we have to show much more intent and purpose up front if we are to stand any chance of beating the Czechs," Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said.
"We need to rediscover our attacking threat. The Czechs are great at breaking out of defence with six or seven players but that will also allow us to counter-attack.
"They are in a comfortable position having won their opening game and we are not, but we always got going when the going got tough in the past and I am optimistic because our fate is still in our own hands."
(Source: Sky Sports)
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 08:58 PM
Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy speaks
"Croatia have players who like playing the ball, combine and build up attacks from the back. If they have their good day, they will be very tough opponents for us," Silhavy said. "I still consider them among two favourites of our group and we are the third ones behind.
"Our desire is clear - we want to qualify from the group. A point out of two games might be enough, but we do not want to play for a draw.
"Croatia were runners-up in the World Cup with top-quality individuals from big clubs. If we want to succeed, we need another excellent team performance with some extra bits. This is the only way to win."
(Source: Sky Sports)
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 08:55 PM
Czech Republic need a win to qualify
Czech Republic need a win to qualify for Round of 16. They had defeated Scotland 2-0.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 08:50 PM
Czech Republic starting line-up
Tomas Vaclik; Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril, Tomas Holes; Vladimir Darida (captain), Lukas Masopust, Tomas Soucek, Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick
Subs: Kaderabek, Brabec, Barak, Krmencik, Sevcik, Mandous, Zima, Hlozek, Vydra, Kral, Koubek, Pekhart.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 08:48 PM
Croatia starting line-up
Dominik Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol; Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic; Josip Brekalo, Ante Rebic, Ivan Perisic; Andrej Kramaric
Subs: Caleta-Car, Brozovic, Kalinic, Vlasic, Pasalic, Orsic, Badelj, Petkovic, Juranovic, Sluga, Bradaric, Ivanusec.
-
Fri, 18 Jun 2021 05:27 PM
Croatia vs Czech Republic, Euro 2020 Live Football Score
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Croatia vs Czech Republic football match. The two teams will be headlined by two stars - Luka Modric for Croatia, and Patrik Schick for the Czech Republic. But who will come out on top?