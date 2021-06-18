Croatia vs Czech Republic, Euro 2020 Highlights: Match ends in draw, Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic

Croatia vs Czech Republic, Euro 2020 Highlights: Match ended in a draw. Ivan Perisic scored a stunning goal to equalise the score at the start of 2nd half. Patrik Schick's goal from the spot separated the two teams at halftime. Dejan Lovren took Patrik Schick inside the box with an elbow, and a penalty was awarded to a bleeding Schick who scored from the spot. With Luka Modric in charge, Croatia are finding their footing.





Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Croatia vs Czech Republic