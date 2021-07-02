UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming, Belgium vs Italy: When and where to watch Euro quarterfinal on TV and online

UEFA EURO 2020, Italy vs Belgium Live Streaming: It is going to be one of the most highly anticipated matches of the tournament. Two hot favourites, Belgium and Italy face each other in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Both teams have looked impressive in Euro 2020 so far, winning all their matches. However, Belgium are likely to be the favourites heading into the match as they have dispatched all the teams they have played against while also boasting one of the strongest squads on paper.

Here’s all you need to know about Italy vs Belgium UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Belgium taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Belgium will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Belgium begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Belgium begins at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday (July 3).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Belgium?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Belgium will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Belgium online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Belgium will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Belgium match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020