UEFA Euro 2020, Netherlands vs Ukraine: Team news and full squads of both sides

The Netherlands kick off their Euro 2020 campaign with a game against Ukraine in a Group C fixture at the Johan Cruyff Arena. They are one of the dark horses to win the tournament but will be on the back foot as they miss several important players in the tournament. Virgil van Dijk will be missing the tournament due to the ACL injury he suffered in 2020 and will be a huge miss for the side. Midfielder Donny van de Beek is also out of the tournament due to injury while goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen misses out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Manager Frank de Boer will also not play have Matthias de Ligt available for selection for this match due to injury. The Netherlands are likely to play a 3-5-2 system with Memphis Depay leading the attack and Georginio Wijnaldum, and Frenkie De Jong marshaling in midfield.

On the other hand, Ukraine have managed to win some games before the Euros. They did have a leaky defence but things have been shored up at the back in recent matches. Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine have played three consecutive 1-1 draws in the last three competitive matches and would be happy if the scoreline stays the same against the Netherlands.

Here are the full squads of both teams:-

Ukraine

Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan, Andriy Pyatov, Anatolii Trubin

Defenders: Oleksandr Karavaev, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Denys Popov, Eduard Sobol, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders: Roman Bezus, Yevhen Makarenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Marlos, Mykola Shaparenko, Taras Stepanenko, Heorhii Sudakov, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Viktor Tsygankov

Forwards: Artem Besedin, Artem Dovbyk, Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov.

Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot, Tim Krul, Maarten Stekelenburg

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Patrick van Aanholt, Joel Veltman, Owen Wijndal

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Quincy Promes, Jurriën Timber, Donny van de Beek, Georginio Wijnaldum

Forwards: Steven Berghuis, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Wout Weghorst.