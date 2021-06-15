Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: Czech Republic beat Scotland in Group D; Poland win but Spain and Sweden draw in Group E

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: Let's have a look at Euro 2020 points table after Group D and Group E games on Monday. Czech Republic beat Scotland 2-0, Slovakia defeated Poland 2-1 and Sweden held Spain to a 0-0 draw.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 02:58 AM IST
Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen celebrates with Ludwig Augustinsson after the Spain match in Euro 2020.(REUTERS)

In the second game of Group E, Spain were held to a highly frustrating 0-0 draw at home by Sweden. Despite enjoying 75 percent possession and registering 17 attempts on goal, as opposed to Sweden's 4, Luis Enrique's side failed to break the deadlock and ended up bagging just one point from an exciting encounter

In the first game of Group E between Poland and Slovakia, Milan Škriniar starred as he hammered the winner in the 69th minute just seven minutes after Grzegorz Krychowiak was booked for the second time in the match and was issued a red card to win the match 2-1 for his team.

The first game of the day was between Scotland and the Czech Republic and Patrik Schick of the latter was the star of the show in this match, scoring a brace to take his team to a mammoth 2-0 win. Schick's goal from 49.7 yards was the highlight of the match and he certainly deserved the man of the match award for his performance. With the win, Czech Republic took the top spot in Group D.

Euro 2020 Points Table.

The points table of the remaining groups - Group A, Group B, and Group C, remained unaffected after Monday's games. The teams in Group F will play their fixtures on T

