UEFA Euro 2020 quarter-final Switzerland vs Spain Preview

Two-time champions Spain took a bit of time to warm up but Luis Enrique's young La Roja side is finally showing the promise which the former FC Barcelona boss and current Spain manager saw in it while making his selection for the UEFA Euro 2020. Lot of questions were raised when Enrique chose a team devoid of a single Real Madrid player. It was a selection that was difficult to understand for many as the capital club had several high profile and young players who could have easily made it to the squad, but those who have known Enrique as a player and coach, would know how his relationship has been with Los Blancos.

The decision seem to have backfired as Spain struggled in their first two group matches, but they bounced back in style with a 5-0 thrashing of Slovakia in their final group game. This was followed by a 5-3 extra-time win and the Spaniards suddenly find themselves among the favourites to win a record fourth continental title.

Alvaro Morata is firing at the front and he has the likes of Ferras Torres and Sarabia for support. The experience of Busquets and Koke has come in handy in the midfield along with the flair of the young Pedri. The defence looks like Spain major worry with Alba, Azpilicueta and Laporte not providing enough cover for Unai Simon.

Switzerland on the other hand will be on a high after beating world champions France but they will have to be prepared for a completely different opponent in this game. While France depend on defense splitting passes and fast paced counter attacks the Spanish armada will be more composed and will have the lion's share of the ball due to their passing game.

Switzerland will have to depend on the likes of Shaqiri for some brilliance in the absence of skipper Granite Xhaka, who picked a suspension. Seferovic will present the biggest threat to the leaky Spanish defence with his ground and aerial prowess. Keep an eye out for Zuber with his strong run on the flank, which might be another area of worry for Enrique's team.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in the European Championships. The last time these two teams met in a big tournament was in the 2010 FIFA World Cup, when the Swiss stunned Spain.

Spain though have lost only once to Switzerland in 22 competitive matches and it will be a huge task for this Swiss team to make this their second triumph over La Roja.