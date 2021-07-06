UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal, Italy vs Spain preview: A battle of European elite

The zingy and edgy feeling associated with big knock-out games of a top notch football tournament is unmatched. After all, just 90 minutes could bring to an end the hopes of an entire nation. A minute's indecision and a moment of brilliance can decide the fortunes of a group which has trained hard for years to be at this stage.

For some countries it is a goal to achieve and for some it is a habit. The first semi-final of the Euro 2020, between Italy and Spain, is a contest that will pit two giants of the continent and the global game against each other. Both of whom know what it takes to be here.

While the two nations do have a strong legacy, the bunch of players in both squads are mostly young. These players will be without the baggage of the past, but they might also be nervous to be playing such a high stakes encounter for the first time.

Spain boasts of one of the youngest squads in the competition with the FC Barcelona duo of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets and Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta the only ones on the other side of 30. Italy too have a string of young and energetic players in their line-up with the exception of the two commanders at the back - Bonucci and Chiellini.

The campaigns of both the Azzurri and La Roja has been a departure from the style of play that the respective national teams were known for.

Italy have won hearts with their creativity and dazzling displays, which reached a crescendo in the first half of their quarter-final against Belgium. Roberto Mancini's Italians gave the world's top ranked team a lesson in attacking football. This is a clear departure from Italy's defence-minded approach of the past.

Spain, known for their passing game and tiki-taka, have not looked as impressive. But Luis Enrique's youngsters have held their calm in tough situations and eked out tough victories, which again was not a Spanish strength.

Italy will be without their influential wing back Leonardo Spinazzola, but they have enough depth in their squad to make up for his absence. Sarabia is a doubtful starter for Spain and they will need creativity from the young Pedri to create the supply line for Alvaro Morata up front.

Alba's pace could be crucial as we saw the ageing Italian backline suffer against the fact paced Doku in the quarters against Belgium. Alba might not be as quick as he was in 2012, when he scored in the final against Italy, but he still has the yards in his legs to create some flutter in the Italian fortress.

Insigne and Chiesa will test the breadth of the struggling Spanish defence, and the likes of Barella and Veratti will match their wits with Busquets and Koke in the mid-field.

This match will make the Italy vs Spain rivalry the most played fixture between two European teams in major tournaments (FIFA World Cup and Euro). Italy have beaten the Spanish only twice in their last 14 matches, drawing sevean and losing 5. This is a great opportunity to set that record straight.