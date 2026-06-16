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Uruguay frustrated by dogged Saudi Arabia in FIFA World Cup draw

Uruguay dominated but had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 06:15 am IST
AFP |
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Uruguay dominated but had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia in the sweltering heat of Miami on Monday to leave an intriguing Group H wide open.

Uruguay dominated but had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia(AFP)

The stalemate came hours after one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history when European champions Spain were held 0-0 by debutants Cape Verde in the same group.

After the first round of games in the pool all four teams have one point.

Defender Abdulelah al-Amri gave the Saudis a surprise lead near the end of the first half only for Uruguay's second-half pressure to pay off with 10 minutes left through Maxi Araujo.

Uruguay, World Cup winners in 1930 and 1950, saw their arrival in the United States from Mexico delayed by a snag with the paperwork for their plane.

Marcelo Bielsa's side though had the first chance of the game when Araujo stung the palms of Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed al-Owais after five minutes.

Winger Agustin Canobbio and left-sided Juan Manuel Sanabria were introduced.

The double substitution sparked Uruguay -- who surprisingly did not play a single World Cup warm-up game -- into action in the second half.

Saudi coach Georgios Donis, brought in just two months before the tournament, saw his team retreat farther and farther back.

On the hour Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte pinged the ball against the foot of the Saudi post from well outside the box.

The pressure finally told late on when Owais made a mess of a routine stop and Araujo gobbled up the rebound.

There looked to be only one winner after that, but Saudi Arabia just about held on for a vital point.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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