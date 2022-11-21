USA vs Wales Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Focus on Christian Pulisic as USA take on Gareth Bale-led WAL in opener

USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: The Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is one of the toughest groups in the competition with all four teams being FIFA’s top 20 highest-ranked sides. USA have returned to the finals after a gap of eight years having missing the Russia edition of the World Cup. The Christian Pulisic-led side have turn things around after overcoming a tricky qualifiers draw to reach Qatar. For Wales, it will be their first ever appearance since their maiden run in 1958. The Gareth Bale-led side finished second in the group after beating Ukraine. With England the strongest side in the group, both USA and Wales would be aiming to make a winning start at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar.