Home / Sports / Football / Valencia fires coach Javi Gracia with team 14th in La Liga
football

Valencia fires coach Javi Gracia with team 14th in La Liga

Valencia thanked Gracia, who previously coached Watford in the English Premier League, for his “work and dedication during these months” since he was appointed in July.
AP | , Valencia
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Valencia coach Javi Gracia: File Image(REUTERS)

Valencia fired coach Javi Gracia on Monday with the club placed 14th in Spain’s La Liga though safer from the relegation threat it faced in mid-season.

Valencia thanked Gracia, who previously coached Watford in the English Premier League, for his “work and dedication during these months” since he was appointed in July.

After a 3-2 loss Sunday at home to Barcelona, Valencia is set for its worst league finish in more than 30 years. The club sold forwards Ferran Torres and Rodrigo in the offseason to Manchester City and Leeds, respectively.

Valencia has parted with seven full-time coaches hired since owner Peter Lim took over the club in 2014.

The club named Salvador González, known as “Voro,” as interim coach for the sixth time in his career to oversee the final four games of the league season.

Valencia fired coach Javi Gracia on Monday with the club placed 14th in Spain’s La Liga though safer from the relegation threat it faced in mid-season.

Valencia thanked Gracia, who previously coached Watford in the English Premier League, for his “work and dedication during these months” since he was appointed in July.

After a 3-2 loss Sunday at home to Barcelona, Valencia is set for its worst league finish in more than 30 years. The club sold forwards Ferran Torres and Rodrigo in the offseason to Manchester City and Leeds, respectively.

Valencia has parted with seven full-time coaches hired since owner Peter Lim took over the club in 2014.

The club named Salvador González, known as “Voro,” as interim coach for the sixth time in his career to oversee the final four games of the league season.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
valencia cf la liga
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election 2021
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP