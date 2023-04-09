Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Villarreal player allegedly hit by Real Madrid's Federico Valverde: Reports

AP | , Madrid
Apr 09, 2023 04:16 PM IST

Villarreal player Alejandro Baena has denounced an “assault”.

Villarreal player Alejandro Baena has denounced an “assault” amid Spanish media reports saying that the midfielder was allegedly hit by Real Madrid player Federico Valverde after Villarreal’s 3-2 win on Saturday.

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde looks dejected after Villarreal's Samu Chukwueze scores their third goal (REUTERS)

Baena said on his Twitter account that he was “very happy for the incredible victory of my team at a stadium like the Santiago Bernabeu, but at the same time very sad for the assault I have suffered after the game.”

Spanish radio Cadena Ser and other media outlets reported late on Saturday night that Valverde allegedly hit Baena while the Villarreal player was about to board the team bus.

The reports said that Valverde was supposedly angry at Baena for his alleged insults during the match, including a comment about his son.

In his message on Twitter, Baena denied having insulted Valverde’s son: “I am surprised about what is being said about me. It is completely false that I said that.”

Neither club has commented publicly on the alleged incident.

