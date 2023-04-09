Home / Sports / Football / Villarreal player allegedly hit by Real Madrid's Federico Valverde: Reports

Villarreal player allegedly hit by Real Madrid's Federico Valverde: Reports

AP | , Madrid
Apr 09, 2023 04:16 PM IST

Villarreal player Alejandro Baena has denounced an “assault”.

Villarreal player Alejandro Baena has denounced an “assault” amid Spanish media reports saying that the midfielder was allegedly hit by Real Madrid player Federico Valverde after Villarreal’s 3-2 win on Saturday.

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde looks dejected after Villarreal's Samu Chukwueze scores their third goal (REUTERS)
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde looks dejected after Villarreal's Samu Chukwueze scores their third goal (REUTERS)

Baena said on his Twitter account that he was “very happy for the incredible victory of my team at a stadium like the Santiago Bernabeu, but at the same time very sad for the assault I have suffered after the game.”

Spanish radio Cadena Ser and other media outlets reported late on Saturday night that Valverde allegedly hit Baena while the Villarreal player was about to board the team bus.

The reports said that Valverde was supposedly angry at Baena for his alleged insults during the match, including a comment about his son.

In his message on Twitter, Baena denied having insulted Valverde’s son: “I am surprised about what is being said about me. It is completely false that I said that.”

Neither club has commented publicly on the alleged incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
real madrid
real madrid
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out