Villarreal vs Real Madrid Football Live Streaming La Liga Match Today: When and Where to watch on TV and online

Real Madrid visit El Madrigal to take on Villarreal in their upcoming La Liga fixture, on Saturday. The visitors are currently second in La Liga with 38 points from 15 matches (12 wins, two draws and a defeat), behind league leaders Barcelona (38 points from 15 games), who have a better goal difference. Meanwhile, the hosts are seventh in the table, with 24 points from 15 outings (seven wins, three draws and five defeats). Villarreal have not won any of their last nine games against Real Madrid in La Liga (Drawn six, lost three), since a 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in January 2018 and both their recent meetings have finished goalless.

Where will the Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match be played?

The Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be played at the El Madrigal.

What time will the Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match begin?

The Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match will begin at 8:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

The Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

Where will the Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match be live streamed?

The Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

