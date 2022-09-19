Vinicius dances with Rodrygo to celebrate Real's opener after Atletico fans level racist chants at Metropolitano - Watch

Brazilian superstars Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior danced their way to an impressive derby win as Real Madrid outclassed bitter-rivals Atletico Madrid on matchday 6 of the La Liga season 2022-23 at the Metropolitano Stadium. In the build-up of the blockbuster clash between Diego Simeone-coached Atletico Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid, the ultra group of the Los Colchoneros were filmed racially abusing forward Vinicius in the vicinity of the famous Metropolitano Stadium on Monday.

Atletico supporters were heard chanting "Vinicius, you are a monkey, you are monkey" in a video that went viral on social media before the start of the Madrid derby. "Support Atleti with passion and respect for opponents," Atletico Madrid shared a tweet at a time when local media reports suggested that monkey noises and horrific chants of "Vinicius, die" echoed at the Metropolitano Stadium during the Madrid derby.

Silencing his critics and hostile supporters at the Metropolitano Stadium, forward Vinicius put up a show in the Madrid derby as the visitors extended their unbeaten run on Monday. Rodrygo and Vinícius wasted no time in hitting back at the notorious fans when Los Blancos took an early lead in the first half. The Brazilian duo performed their samba-like dance moves after Rodrygo scored the all-important opener for Real Madrid. The video of Rodrygo and Vinícius celebrating Madrid's opening goal became an instant hit among the fans on social media.

Madrid doubled their lead in the second half through midfielder Federico Valverde, who has now scored three goals in his last three games. Real Madrid secured a thrilling 2-1 win over bitter-rivals Atletico in a derby that was marred by racist chants. With the 2-1 win over Atletico, Los Blancos have extended their winning run to six games in the Spanish top flight.

Real Madrid is the only team with a 100% win record in the top five European leagues so far this season. Madrid have picked up 18 points from 6 games and the La Liga holders are two points ahead of El Clasico rivals FC Barcelona in the Spanish top flight.

