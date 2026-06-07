Vinicius Jr: Dribbler, dazzler, finisher

“If you mark him closely, he will use his body. If you mark him from afar, he will destroy you.” For a defender of Roberto Carlos’s pedigree, this analysis about Vinicius Junior is neither emotional nor partisan.

Brazil winger Vinicius Jr during training at the Columbia Park Training Facility in New Jersey, U.S. (Reuters)

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Few players cause anxiety as consistently as Vinicius Jr. Defenders know what is coming. They know he wants the race, the duel, the confrontation. Yet anticipation and prevention are not the same thing. The odds of stopping him were never great, and it’s not improving by the day. For Brazil, ahead of a World Cup, that matters.

The early positive markers have only heightened the anticipation. Like every Brazilian before Vinicius, his dribbling as well as celebratory moves can draw smiles of appreciation. The deft touches from close can leave defenders devastated, as do the long-range volleys. Eight years of European football—all of them at Real Madrid—has added a few yards to his pace and a cutting edge at the goalmouth.

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{{^usCountry}} By the time the World Cup reaches the knockout stages, Vinicius would be 26, a sweet spot for footballers—old enough to understand the rhythms of elite competition and with the strength to impose themselves physically. And if this World Cup is ultimately decided by moments of brilliance, few players are better equipped to provide them than Vinicius Jr. There was a glimpse of it when he scored a superb goal from range against Panama and set up another in a 6-2 friendly win at Rio’s Maracana stadium, not far from Flamengo’s academy where he learnt the ropes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By the time the World Cup reaches the knockout stages, Vinicius would be 26, a sweet spot for footballers—old enough to understand the rhythms of elite competition and with the strength to impose themselves physically. And if this World Cup is ultimately decided by moments of brilliance, few players are better equipped to provide them than Vinicius Jr. There was a glimpse of it when he scored a superb goal from range against Panama and set up another in a 6-2 friendly win at Rio’s Maracana stadium, not far from Flamengo’s academy where he learnt the ropes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The irony is that Vinicius Jr was never supposed to arrive here so quickly. When Real Madrid agreed a deal worth €45m for a teenager who had barely established himself at Flamengo, the move was viewed as another gamble on potential. Flamengo didn’t want to let him go – they didn’t release him for the under-17 World Cup either – but Vinicius had dreams to chase. Soon, however, like in the case with many of the South American recruits in the first couple of years of European football, Vinicius Jr realised he had a lot to learn at Madrid. He could leave defenders stumbling in his wake before undermining his work with a rushed finish or an erratic final ball. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The irony is that Vinicius Jr was never supposed to arrive here so quickly. When Real Madrid agreed a deal worth €45m for a teenager who had barely established himself at Flamengo, the move was viewed as another gamble on potential. Flamengo didn’t want to let him go – they didn’t release him for the under-17 World Cup either – but Vinicius had dreams to chase. Soon, however, like in the case with many of the South American recruits in the first couple of years of European football, Vinicius Jr realised he had a lot to learn at Madrid. He could leave defenders stumbling in his wake before undermining his work with a rushed finish or an erratic final ball. {{/usCountry}}

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vinicius junior

European football has a habit of being impatient with young forwards and a non-European like Vinicius Jr became an easy target. The misses became memes, the criticism grew louder. For a while, his reputation threatened to become detached from the reality of his ability. Then came the infamous Champions League tunnel incident from October 2020, where cameras caught Karim Benzema telling Ferland Mendy not to pass to Vinícius Junior at half-time because “he plays against us”. Benzema later said he meant well but it left Vinicius Jr devastated. For someone introduced as the greatest hope for the future of football in Brazil by Ronaldo, it was a lot to reel it all in.

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Then came the transformation. The turning point arrived in Paris in 2022, when his composed finish against Liverpool, after picking Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pocket, delivered Real Madrid’s 14th European Cup. Suddenly, Vinicius was no longer a talent with flaws. He was a match-winner on the biggest stage in club football. Very quickly, La Liga titles, Champions League triumphs and a growing collection of decisive performances, including two assists and one goal in the last World Cup, elevated him into the Ballon d’Or conversation.

To focus solely on his football would be to miss a significant part of his story though. Because Vinicius Jr has been shaped as much by adversity as achievement. Like Jesse Owens at the 1936 Olympics, Vinicius Jr raised his fist in a show of defiance in front of a boorish Valencia crowd that had racially abused him during their previous encounter. He had cried but also protested, quickly becoming a crusader and, at times, providing an uncomfortable reminder of the prejudices that continue to undermine the sport.

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It also meant Real were walking on eggshells in every away match. Reactions were over-scrutinised, every statement triggered opposing opinions. There were moments when it seemed unfair that a player still in his early twenties was expected to face all this by himself. What emerged, however, was a stronger version of Vinicius Jr. There is always a temptation to separate character from performance in a team sport, as if the two exist independently. But Vinicius Jr forged a new path from both. Real benefited from that growth, and there’s a chance Brazil might as well.

Making his career curve all the more intriguing is the constant presence of Carlo Ancelotti, first as Real Madrid manager, and now as Brazil’s coach. Having monitored Vinicius from close, building a support system around his strengths, defending and protecting him when needed, this has already been one of the most productive partnerships in modern football.

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“Football can sometimes seem very complicated, but there are people like Ancelotti who come in and make everything feel simple,” Vinicius was quoted as saying by Fifa.com earlier this year. “I learnt a great deal from him, because he arrived at the club when I was 21. He gave me the confidence I needed. Every year I worked with him was very special—he is by far the best coach I’ve ever had. He is one of the greatest in football, if not the greatest.”

Perhaps that’s why there is a growing sense that the pieces are beginning to align for Brazil. Neymar Jr alone isn’t being relied upon to conjure magic. This Brazil team has talent, depth and a coach with an unrivalled record of managing elite players. Above all, they possess a footballer entering his prime after years spent proving himself on the biggest stages the game can offer. Forged by triumph, adversity and expectation in equal measure, Vinicius Junior looks increasingly like the player Brazil have been waiting for.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Somshuvra Laha ...Read More Somshuvra Laha is a sports journalist with over 11 years' experience writing on cricket, football and other sports. He has covered the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 2016 ICC World Twenty20, cricket tours of South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh and the 2010 Commonwealth Games for Hindustan Times. Read Less

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