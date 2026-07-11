Vinicius Jr lost for words after another FIFA World Cup ends in heartbreak for Brazil: ‘Unfair to remain silent’

Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior has finally spoken out following the national team's disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, which ended with an unexpected Round of 16 elimination at the hands of Norway. Reflecting on the painful exit, the Real Madrid star admitted that the disappointment was difficult to put into words and said staying silent after such a result would not have felt right.

Vinicius Jr pens emotional note after Brazil gets knocked out (AFP)

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Brazil's defeat marked one of the country's poorest World Cup performances in decades. For the first time since 1990, the Seleção failed to advance beyond the Round of 16, ending a remarkable run of eight consecutive tournaments in which they had reached at least the quarterfinals. It was also the first World Cup since 1994 where Brazil did not make the final eight.

"Almost four years later, and once again thinking about what to write after a frustration in the World Cup. I saw so many people of all ages supporting me, embracing our dream, that it would be unfair to remain silent,” Vinicius said in a statement on social media.

Also Read: The penalty that defined Brazil's World Cup: Was Ancelotti right to trust Bruno Guimaraes over Vinicius Jr?

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{{^usCountry}} “But I needed a few days to reflect. Wearing the national team jersey is the greatest pride of my life, and leaving a World Cup in the Round of 16 is a feeling that’s hard to explain,” the Real Madrid star added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But I needed a few days to reflect. Wearing the national team jersey is the greatest pride of my life, and leaving a World Cup in the Round of 16 is a feeling that’s hard to explain,” the Real Madrid star added. {{/usCountry}}

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What happened in the Round of 16?

Norway secured a memorable 2-1 victory, powered by a brilliant two-goal performance from Erling Haaland. Neymar converted a penalty in the dying minutes but the effort wasn't enough for Brazil to secure a win and Norway proceeded ahead to setup a quarterfinal clash against England.

The result stunned football fans around the world and extended Brazil's wait for another World Cup title, with their last triumph still dating back to 2002 despite remaining the tournament's most successful nation with five championships.

Vinícius Júnior was among Brazil's standout performers during the competition, contributing four goals and one assist. However, his impressive individual displays were not enough to prevent the team's early exit as Norway ended their hopes of lifting a sixth World Cup trophy.

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“I know how much I prepared, how much I focused, how much I wanted this for you, for my family. The feeling of frustration is immense. We had a group strong enough to do more, and we couldn’t. I apologise, and I’m going to fight for our dream of returning to the top of the world,” he said.