Vinicius Jr makes Jose Mourinho admission while Real Madrid contract talks remain unresolved

Vinicius Jr has reported for Real Madrid's pre-season camp under new manager Jose Mourinho despite growing speculation over his future at the club. The Brazilian winger is entering the final year of his contract, with uncertainty continuing to surround a possible extension. While some reports claim negotiations are progressing, others suggest Vinicius is seeking a deal comparable to Kylian Mbappe's, a demand Real Madrid are reluctant to meet. At the same time, Arsenal are reportedly in talks with the Spanish giants over a blockbuster move worth more than 100 million euros. Amid the transfer rumours, Vinicius has returned to training with the squad as preparations begin for the new season, keeping the focus on football while his long-term future remains unresolved.
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Vinicius hinted he has settled in well under Mourinho and is enjoying the early days of pre-season. The Brazilian winger revealed that the new Real Madrid manager has encouraged him to stay true to his natural game while adapting to the team's plans for the new campaign.
"Very well, getting to know the new manager, the new players and working really hard in training," he said. "He wants me to be just as I’ve always been – happy, positive and playing my own style of football," Vinicius said on Real Madrid TV.
Vinicius also shed light on Real Madrid's demanding pre-season schedule, explaining that Jose Mourinho's focus is on building the squad's fitness levels and reducing injuries over the course of a long campaign. He also offered a glimpse into the intensity of the early training sessions.
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Vinicius also shed light on Real Madrid's demanding pre-season schedule, explaining that Jose Mourinho's focus is on building the squad's fitness levels and reducing injuries over the course of a long campaign. He also offered a glimpse into the intensity of the early training sessions.
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"I think the goal is to get us match fit so we have fewer injuries during the season and can rely on everyone throughout the campaign. Two days in already. Yesterday was a double session, today just the one. That’s how it’s going.
"Today we did some gym work, in the end they were short exercises to build up leg strength and I think it was a really good session," he added.
The Brazilian admitted the opening days of pre-season had been physically demanding, saying the entire squad was feeling the intensity of Mourinho's training sessions but understood the importance of putting in the hard work ahead of the new campaign.
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"We all finished completely dead on our feet, but now it’s time to rest up for tomorrow. That’s pre-season for you – we’ve got to be ready," he added.
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.
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Home/Sports/Football/Vinicius Jr makes Jose Mourinho admission while Real Madrid contract talks remain unresolved
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