Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has shared his thoughts on the uncertainty surrounding his future at the club, adding another layer to the ongoing speculation.

Virgil van Dijk yet to decide future as Liverpool contract enters final months. (REUTERS) more less

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The Dutchman arrived at Anfield in 2018 and quickly became a key part of then-manager Jurgen Klopp's project, leading the team from the back. He also won the PFA Player of the Year award for the 2018-19 season, playing a major role in Liverpool's Premier League triumph. Eight years on, he remains a key figure in the dressing room and a leader on the pitch, while continuing to rank among the best defenders in his position.

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The 35-year-old is now in the final stage of his current contract, which expires at the end of this season. With no new deal signed with Liverpool yet, uncertainty continues to surround his future at the club.

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{{^usCountry}} However, he remains relaxed, insisting that he is not looking too far ahead and is focused on what he can control. The Dutchman believes he has several more years left in his career before admitting he is yet to decide what comes next after the current season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, he remains relaxed, insisting that he is not looking too far ahead and is focused on what he can control. The Dutchman believes he has several more years left in his career before admitting he is yet to decide what comes next after the current season. {{/usCountry}}

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"The main thing for me is that I feel good and I'm looking after myself and I still have many more years in my opinion," the Dutchman explained to Sky Sports. "Whatever's going to happen after this season, we'll see. At this moment of time, if anyone says that or put out that they know what I'm going to do next season, it's untrue because at this moment of time, speaking to you, I've got no idea either. But I'm relaxed with it because if you know me, I only focus on what I can control and that's at the moment the Manchester United game."

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‘Grateful for anything’

Van Dijk also reflected on his time at Liverpool, describing the past decade as an important part of his life.

"But it's been an incredible journey, almost 10 years this summer and it's been a big part of my life and I'll forever be grateful for anything that happened over those years. If it's getting extended, we'll see then. If not, then I'm going to say goodbyes in the summer," Van Dijk added.

While he remains open to extending his stay, the defender acknowledged if it didn't come to pass, it would be an emotional thing for him and his family.

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"Well, yeah, probably for me the most and the family because it's been an incredible time. But I don't look too far in the future and that's been, in my opinion, also a little bit of a success. I won't change it now either. Whatever happens, happens. Let's see."