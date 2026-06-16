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Vozinha, Cape Verde goalkeeper who kept Spain at bay, plays in Portugal’s second division; father a military man

Vozinha made seven sensational saves during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Spain, helping Cape Verde pull off a serious result. 

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 01:09 pm IST
Written by Aneek Chatterjee
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Josimar Jose Evora Dias is a global football sensation. You know him as Vozinha. On Monday, the 40-year-old goalkeeper orchestrated one of the greatest upsets in history, making seven crucial saves as his Cape Verde team held a star-studded Spain to a historic 0-0 draw on their FIFA World Cup debut. He was named Man of the Match for his heroics.

Vozinha #1 of Cabo Verde makes a save during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Spain and Cabo Verde.(Getty Images via AFP)

Cape Verde are the third-smallest country to ever qualify for the World Cup. Their population of 500,000 is smaller than that of most Spanish cities. None would have expected anything other than a dominant Spain victory. Indeed, Spain utterly dominated the Group H opener in Atlanta, with 74 per cent possession and an xG of 2.29 compared to Cape Verde’s 0.29.

But Cape Verde had Vozinha in goal, and Vozinha was a brick wall in goal and a rallying leader of a dogged defence that earned their country their first-ever World Cup point. When the final whistle blew, he fell to his knees in tears and was quickly mobbed by his ecstatic teammates. His Instagram following skyrocketed almost a hundred times, from 50,000 before the match to 5.8 million at the time of writing. His name will forever be etched in World Cup folklore.

Also Read: From 50K to 4.4 million: Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha’s popularity soars after FIFA World Cup heroics against Spain

His future in football remains uncertain. His club contract expires in just two weeks. Before yesterday's match, he was practically unknown outside his home country, with an estimated transfer value of just €50,000.

Today, he is a World Cup legend.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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