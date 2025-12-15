Want to meet Lionel Messi in Delhi? Closed-door ‘meet and greet’ will cost INR 1 crore: Report

Argentina's footballer Lionel Messi attends an event during his GOAT Tour at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 14(AFP) Following the lapses during the opening leg in Kolkata, where the City of Joy descended into chaos, security has been significantly tightened in New Delhi. Argentine football legend Lionel Messi is all set for the final leg of his four-city tour of India. After enthralling fans in Hyderabad and Mumbai over the last two days, Messi will arrive in the capital on Monday morning. Following the lapses during the opening leg in Kolkata, where the City of Joy descended into chaos, security has been significantly tightened in New Delhi.

According to a report by NDTV, Messi and his entourage will be accommodated at The Leela Palace in Chanakyapuri, where an entire floor has been reserved exclusively for them. They will stay in the Presidential Suites, each reportedly priced between INR 3.5 lakh and INR 7 lakh per night. Sources told the channel that hotel staff have been strictly instructed not to divulge any information regarding Messi’s stay. With heightened security measures in place, the hotel—located just half an hour from the airport—is expected to turn into an “impenetrable fortress” during his visit.

INR 1 crore for an exclusive Messi interaction

The report further revealed that a closed-door ‘meet and greet’ has been arranged for select VIP guests and corporate clients, with the exclusive interaction reportedly priced at INR 1 crore.

During his brief stay in Delhi, Messi is scheduled to meet Chief Justice of India and several parliamentarians. He was originally expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the latter left for Jordan on Monday morning as part of a three-nation tour including Ethiopia and Oman.

He will then head to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where a football clinic has been organised. Messi will felicitate Minerva Academy’s teams, which have won three youth trophies. A nine-a-side football game has also been organised as part of the event. This will be followed by a visit to Purana Qila. There, he is expected to meet sporting personalities including Rohit Sharma, Paralympic javelin gold medallist Sumit Antil, boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen, and Olympic high jump medallist Nishad Kumar.

Messi will conclude his India tour around 6:15 pm and is scheduled to depart the country at approximately 8:00 pm.