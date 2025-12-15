‘That’s when Messi’s team felt a serious threat’: Pen scratch, VIP grabbing and selfie-obsessed cops forced Kolkata exit

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, front center, and West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, front left, during an event as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK)(PTI) A report revealed that security lapses and selfie-seeking police left Lionel Messi feeling a “serious threat” at Salt Lake Stadium In Hyderabad and Mumbai, Lionel Messi’s four-city tour of India turned a corner after a disastrous start in Kolkata on Saturday. What was meant to be a red-letter day for the City of Joy descended into chaos and vandalism. A Times of India report revealed on Monday that Messi and his team felt a “serious threat” soon after his arrival at the Salt Lake Stadium, where even the police failed to discharge their duties and instead joined politicians and organisers repeatedly seeking selfies with the Argentine icon.

The report revealed that Messi’s team felt security at the venue was not up to standard and that the situation could have turned dangerous after a member of the crowd, comprising politicians and organisers who had swarmed the footballer, repeatedly sought an autograph, during which the pen scratched his body. The World Cup-winning star immediately told organiser Satadru Dutta, now in police custody for mismanagement, that he wanted to leave the stadium.

Officials dealing with the aftermath of the incident said the chain of events began with VIP passes being distributed liberally among politicians, organisers and their extended families. According to the report, one VIP pass holder was even seen “clutching Messi’s hand for a selfie” when the footballer was trying to wave at the 60,000-odd crowd.

The chaos, however, began almost immediately after Messi, along with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, arrived at the Salt Lake Stadium at 11:30 am, as police, VIPs and politicians swarmed him for selfies. The Argentine initially appeared cheerful as former India footballers Mehtab Hossain and Dipendu Biswas greeted him. However, things soon began to go south when politicians and even some police officers started pushing for photographs.

“Some selfie seekers began pushing and shoving him in a shocking manner,” a witness told The Times of India. Messi appeared uncomfortable but tried to maintain his composure.

As he walked towards the VIP gallery, a woman rushed towards him for an autograph, triggering a crush. “I heard his manager say ‘vida’ (Spanish for ‘life’). That’s when I realised Messi’s team sensed a serious threat to his safety and wanted to leave,” the witness said.

Messi left the venue within just 22 minutes.

Fans, many of whom had paid hefty sums for tickets, were left furious after failing to catch even a glimpse of the football icon amid the dense crowd. After Messi’s departure, chaos erupted as angry spectators resorted to vandalism, causing damage estimated at INR 2.5 crore.