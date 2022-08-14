Watch: Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus misses open chance to complete hat-trick vs Leicester City

Gabriel Jesus missed an open chance to complete his first hat-trick for Arsenal, as they defeated Leicester City 4-2 in the Premier League, at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Jesus opened the scoring for Arsenal in the 23rd-minute and completed his brace in the 35th-minute. With Mikel Arteta's side leading 4-2 in the final minutes, a throw-in from the right flank resulted in a save by Danny Ward, but Jesus received a tap-in rebound in the far-post, only to fluff his chance. Here is the video of Jesus failing to complete his hat-trick:

Ward also saved two efforts from Jesus before the interval, before a William Saliba own-goal in the 53rd-minute made it 2-1 for Leicester. Granit Xhaka extended Arsenal's lead within two minutes itself, with James Maddison pulling one back for Leicester in the 74th-minute. Attacker Gabriel Martinelli scored another for Arsenal in the 75th-minute to complete the victory.

After the match, Arteta praised Jesus and called him 'a real threat'. Speaking to arsenal.com, he said, "We know what Gabby can do. He scored two and assisted two and he's still disappointed in the dressing room because he said he could have scored four. That's the standard, that's the mentality that if you want to go to a different level you need that mentality. I wouldn't like to play against him. I have never been a defender but I can imagine that they don't enjoy it. He's so mobile, so intuitive and is always sharp and proactive to play in any moment and any phase of the game and he's a real threat."

When asked if Jesus can maintain his level of performance, Arteta stated, "That’s what we are getting off because I think he’s played 18 starts in the last two seasons and we are going to demand him to start a lot of games, so we have to manage that load and the way that we train is different. We have to be on top of that and hopefully we are."

