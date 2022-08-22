Watch: Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski's superhuman assist to Ansu Fati defies all odds

Robert Lewandowski opened his account for Barcelona on Monday, scoring a brace in a 4-1 win vs Real Soceidad in the La Liga at the Estadio Arena. The striker then showed his creative side in the 79th-minute with a superhuman-like backheel flick assist to Ansu Fati. Here is the video of Lewandowski's assist:

The win helped Barcelona register their first win of the season, having drawn their opener. The Catalan outfit are currently fifth in the La Liga standings with four points from two matches. Villarreal are on top with six points, followed by Real Madrid (six), Real Betis (six) and Osasuna (six).

After the match, Lewandowski was on the receiving end of praise from teammate Pedri. The midfielder said, "He’s 34 but he looks like he’s 20. It’s crazy how many goals he scores and, above all, how he works for the team, he helps us a lot."

"It was an important game, especially after the draw at home to Rayo. We didn’t deserve to draw that one but we did, so we were very keen to win today and we have. The team was good, we played well. La Real are a team that can do a lot of damage with the ball but we like to have the ball as well", he further added.

Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele also scored in the second half and Alexander Isak scored for Sociedad. The result kept Barcelona unbeaten against Sociedad in 13 league matches, with two draws and 11 victories.

Lewandowski joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. During his presentation, he said, "I'm very happy to be here. It was hard work to join Barcelona, but in the end I'm here. I know we have work to do, we have huge potential in the team, huge quality. I'm ready to be a part of this big club with an amazing history and make new history, with titles as well. I'm very happy."

"In the next training session I'll be on the pitch with the team and I'm ready to play in the next game [against Real Madrid]. Everything that happened in the last few days was amazing, it happened fast but that's football. You have to be ready for everything."

