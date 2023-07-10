Watch: Beckham gears up for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut with finishing touches to mural designed by wife Victoria

Fans will be eagerly waiting as Lionel Messi gears up for his Inter Miami debut, with the MLS side facing Mexico's Cruz Azul in their Leagues Cup opener on July 21. Messi departed PSG after the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season, and his contract also ended on June 30.

David Beckham gives finishing touches to Lionel Messi's mural.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Argentine had an unceremonious exit, having been jeered by fans countless times since his arrival in the summer of 2022. He was also jeered in his final Ligue 1 game. The 36-year-old was linked initially to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal and former side Barcelona. Rejecting a move to Saudi Arabia, a return to Spain almost materialised, but Barcelona's financial conditions made him decide to sign for Inter Miami.

Ahead of his Inter Miami debut, club co-owner David Beckham could be seen helping the workers in giving finishing touches to Messi's mural, which has reportedly been designed by wife Victoria.

Here is the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Messi has also been joined by former Barca teammate Sergio Busquets in the Inter Miami team. The club will also hold a presentation event for Messi called 'The Unveil' on July 16 at their home stadium.

Inter Miami is at the bottom in MLS' Eastern Conference and ranked 28th of 29 clubs in the league. Messi and Busquets arrival will be key for the club, who have also appointed former Barcelona manager Tata Martino as the new manager.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking at a press conference, Martino said, "Sometimes in our world you associate United States and Miami with holidays. And it's not that. They are coming to compete. They are coming from winning world titles, Spanish league titles. They are not going to relax. They will compete because it is in their blood."

"One is to see if we can make the playoffs. Right now that seems like a stretch, but as long as we have the possibility we can't stop trying. We are in a good place in the US Open Cup, and now there's a new tournament, Leagues Cup, that we will aim for. After that, the goal is to build for 2024," he further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON