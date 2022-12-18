Watch: Big fitness update on Lionel Messi in Argentina's final training ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 final vs France

In what is his final appearance for Argentina, Lionel Messi will be gunning for glory in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 final vs France, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday. The 35-year-old attacker has never won a World Cup trophy before, having reached the final in 2014. The Argentina captain is also currently in a race to attain full fitness, having reportedly missed training on Thursday. According to Foot Mercato, he was experiencing discomfort in his hamstring.

It looks like the PSG star has overcome the issue as he was present in Argentina's final training session and seemed to be in good spirits with Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentina national team shared a video of the training session on social media, and it was well-received by fans, who hailed the side.

Here is the video:

Argentina are in their sixth World Cup final, with only Germany (8) participating in more. They will be seeking to clinch the trophy for the third time after winning in 1978 and 1986. A defeat would see them with the joint-most World Cup final defeats in history (4, level with Germany). Ahead of the final, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni pointed out that the upcoming game is more than Messi and Kylian Mbappe. "We called up a ton of players in this process. We are very happy with that. All of those who have gone through this national team left on good footing. That was achieved, without a doubt. Our biggest win is that everyone feels part of it. That is fundamental. We have to enjoy these moments until the match starts. All of this will remain in history", he said.

"I am proud and enthusiastic about the moment we are living. We are on the verge of a final but the important thing is the road to get here. I hope everyone can join us and we give them joy. Hopefully we can win the cup, it would be great. We know how to attack them, we have a clear game plan. I believe we have the best fans in the world. They needed joy and I believe we are giving it to them.", he further added.

When asked about Messi, he said, "If it’s Leo’s last match with Argentina, we hope we can win the cup. There isn’t a better scenario than a World Cup final to enjoy it."

