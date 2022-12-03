Watch: Referee's act after showing red card to Cameron's historic goal-scorer Aboubakar vs Brazil, goes viral

Brazil, who were among the first teams to make the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 in Qatar, having not conceded a single goal or give their opponent a chance at the goal, had never before lost a World Cup match against an African country and never lost a group game in this century. The last time Cameroon won a game in the FIFA World Cup was 20 years back, in South Korea, when Samuel Eto's winner had separated the team from Saudi Arabia in a group game. The odds were stacked against Cameroon, but they did not disappoint their legend Eto who was present at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday night as Vincent Aboubakar scored a famous goal to hand the Indomitable Lions a historic Word Cup win. But what unfolded moments after the goal became viral instantly on social media.

Brazil had a better first half and threatened to break the deadlock in the second half umpteen times. But eventually it was Cameroon who scored the opener, in the stoppage time when a right-flank cross by Jerome Ngom Mbekeli found Boubakar inside the box. The skipper headed home the winner past Brazil goalkeeper Ederson to hand Cameroon a historic World Cup win in Qatar.

However, moments after his goal, he was handed a second yellow card and was sent off for removing his shirt during the celebration. He had thrown his short to the ground near the corner flag and waited for his teammates as they rushed toward him. But what went viral was the referee's gesture.

He immediately walked towards Aboubakar after he completed celebrating the goal with his teammates and dapped up the Cameroon captain before sending him off.

Despite Boubakar's stunner, Cameroon were eliminated from the race to the knockouts. Brazil finished as the group topper while Switzerland, who beat Serbia 3-2 at Stadium 974, became the last team to qualify for the Round of 16.

