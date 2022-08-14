Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo livid after David de Gea's howlers gift Brentford brace during 4-0 loss for Manchester United

David de Gea was in horrible form as Manchester United crashed to a 0-4 defeat vs Brentford in the Premier League, on Saturday. The Spanish goalkeeper committed two howlers to gift Brentford two early goals. Ronaldo was involved in Brentford's first goal as he was dispossessed before De Gea let an easy shot roll under him, followed by the Portugal captain complaining to the referee for being put under pressure by the opposition midfield. For the second goal, De Gea tried to play out from the back, only to put Chris Eriksen in a tough spot, and he lost the ball as Mathias Jensen scored for Brentford. After the second goal, Ronaldo was seen waving his arms in anger towards De Gea and then he tried to motivate his teammates by saying that they just needed a goal to make a comeback.

Here is the video of De Gea's first howler:

Here is the video of De Gea's second howler:

Here is the video of Ronaldo's reaction:

United's hopes of making a comeback came crashing down before the interval itself with Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo scoring in the 30th and 35th-minutes respectively.

After the match, the goalkeeper apologized to fans and labeled his performance as 'poor'. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said, "I'm just taking my responsibility today. I think I cost three points for my team. It was a poor performance from myself. After the first mistake and then the second, it was very difficult for my team-mates. At the moment it's tough every time we concede a goal. I should save the first shot - (if I had) the result would be different."

"Of course we have to react much better and be capable of scoring goals. It was a poor performance. It's too easy to play in pre-season - you play for nothing. When you play the games that matter you need bravery, more consistency and proper players. We just need to stick together as a team and keep working. It's just the beginning. We have a lot to improve as a team with a new manager", he further added.

