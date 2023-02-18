Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo produces world-class assist in Al-Nassr's win but incredibly misses sitter from four yards

Cristiano Ronaldo was in red-hot form on Friday as Al Nassr secured a 2-1 victory vs Al-Taawoun at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. Although the Portugal captain didn't score a goal, he did register an assist. Ronaldo joined Al Nassr on January 1 in a sensational transfer, for a 2-1/2 year contract, worth more than 200 million euros. He saw his Manchester United get terminated after a controversial interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club’s hierarchy and head coach Erik ten Hag.

Against Al Taawoun, Ronaldo, who was also named captain, got his assist in the 17th-minute with a brilliant through ball from the centre-circle, to teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb. On receiving the delicious pass, the winger cut to his right and then curled the ball into the bottom right corner. Here is the video:

The assist was well-received by fans, with one tweeting, "RONALDO ARE YOU MAD WHAT AN ASSIST".

"6 goal contributions in his last 2 games. This is the Cristiano Ronaldo we all know and love", another fan wrote.

"This Ronaldo Ghareeb link up is something I never imagined in my life", another fan added.

One fan wrote, "It’s about time we appreciate greatness!! Ronaldo is a beast!!"

"Cristiano Ronaldo since he left Man United: 5 Goals 2 Assists Weghorst since he joined Man United: 0 Goals 0 Assists", another fan said.

After his brilliant assist, Ronaldo also missed a sitter in the 48th-minute. Receiving a low cross, the striker failed to convert from point-blank range. Here is the video of his miss:

Since his arrival, Ronaldo has scored five goals in four Saudi Pro League games, with his team sitting on top of the table with 40 points, with Al Ittihad in second-place with 40 points, but a lower goal difference. The 38-year-old scored in his side's recent 2-2 draw vs Al Fateh, and also found the back of the net four times against Al Wehda in a 4-0 victory.

