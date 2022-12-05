Watch: England players over the moon with exhilarating celebrations in hotel lobby after World Cup win over Senegal

England defeated Senegal 3-0 to storm into the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday. Jordan Henderson drew first blood in the 39th minute to give the Three Lions a lead which was consolidated further when captain Harry Kane scored in the 45+3' minute in the first half. Later youngster Bukayo Saka joined the party in the 57th minute and made the lead 3-0 which eventually prevailed as the winning margin over the African nation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the jubilant England team made their way to the hotel after the emphatic win, they were greeted by the staff and fans waving the England's National flag and dancing merrily to celebrate their victory. The English players joined the celebrations and danced cheerfully with the fans. A video of the same was shared by official Twitter account of England football, with the caption "What a welcome back at basecamp!".

ALSO READ: ‘You cannot write off Cristiano Ronaldo’: Shaqiri warns Swiss teammates ahead of FIFA World Cup RO16 match vs Portugal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manager Gareth Southgate was impressed with the team's terrific performance against Senegal and he summed up his thoughts to the media, after the match.He was all praise for mid-fielders Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson.

“Really, our best opportunities came from winning the ball from them and I thought Jude [Bellingham] and Hendo [Jordan Henderson] in particular, were outstanding in that aspect of the game.They're both forward running, forward thinking midfield players. Hendo doesn't get many for us, but I think he's been outstanding.He's such a leader, he knits the team together around the camp. He's brilliant and his performances have been top drawer for us,” said Southgate as quoted by englandfootball.com

Southgate further talked about the upcoming quarterfinal match against France and accessed his opponents before the crunch game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It will be the biggest test we could face, they’re world champions, have an incredible depth of talent and outstanding individual players.They’re very difficult to play against and score goals against, so it’s a fantastic challenge and a brilliant game for us to prepare for," he said.

England will lock horns against France in the quarterfinal on on Sunday, December 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON