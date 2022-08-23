Watch: Epic moment as Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo brutally snubs Liverpool legend and ignores handshake

Manchester United bounced back to winning ways, defeating Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League, at Old Trafford. Jadon Sancho (16') and Marcus Rashford (53') scored in either half as United registered their first win of the ongoing Premier League season, having crashed to humiliating defeats in their first two matches. Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah (81') pulled one back for Liverpool, but United managed to maintain their composure to seal a victory. The battle began even before kick-off when Cristiano Ronaldo brutally snubbed Jamie Carragher and also ignored a handshake with the former Liverpool player.

The incident took place just before kick-off and Carragher was working for Sky Sports, alongwith United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane. Ronaldo suddenly appeared out of nowhere, to which host Dave Jones stated, "The main man is here tonight!"

The 37-year-old attacker first ignored Carragher's attempt at a handshake and hugged Neville. Then he ignored the Liverpool legend once again and greeted Keane. After departing, Carragher exclaimed, "Totally blanked me!"

Here is a video of the incident:

Reacting to the video, one fan mocked Carragher and wrote, "Only shaking hands with people who has won a pl trophy".

Another fan explained that Carragher's constant criticism of Ronaldo led to the snub. The user wrote, "Carragher has ran his mouth about Ronaldo ever since he returned. Calling him a problem etc etc. So he shouldn’t expect Ronaldo to acknowledge him."

After the match, United manager Erik Ten Hag also surprised Sky Sports with an interview, stating, "They can play f****** good football".

"We have to be a team, in good spirits and that is what we saw today. I told them we have to act, not talk a lot. We have to battle, be brave", he further added. After the win, United are now 14th in the table with three points from three games.

