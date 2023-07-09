Watch: Ex-Liverpool star Roberto Firmino gets mobbed by Al-Ahli fans as he arrives in Saudi Arabia

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, who joined Saudi club Al-Ahli, was mobbed by fans on his arrival in the oil rich country. The Brazil international was given the most fanatical experience by excited fans, the video of which went viral on social media. Firmino joined the Saudi club as a free agent reportedly on a three-year contract.

Robert Firmino gets mobbed by Al-Ahli fans

The incident took place as Firmino got out from a car to take a picture with the fans, who had gathered in large numbers. However, he soon disappeared among them.

Firmino is the latest star to head to Saudi Arabia's lucrative Pro League after spending eight years at Anfield, with whom he won both the Premier League and the Champions League.

“I always played for big teams, now I am in Al-Ahli,” Firmino said in a video posted on Twitter by the club to announce his signing.

Al-Ahli is Jeddah based club and they have already roped in Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this offseason.

Other Saudi Pro League teams have secured star signings such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marcelo Brozovic. Cristiano Ronaldo started the trend when he joined Al-Nassr in January.

Firmino has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and English League Cup with Liverpool. Other titles included are the Club World Cup and European Super Cup.

With Brazil he won the Copa America in 2019.

