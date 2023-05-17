Watch: Goalkeeper sparks wild celebrations with stunning goal from own penalty area in Mexican league semi-final

Mexico's Liga de Expansion witnessed a bizarre goal during the final minutes of the semi-final match between Atlético Morelia team and Celaya earlier this week. Atletico Morelia, trailing 1-2 in the second leg (and 2-3 on aggregate), were in a bid to snatch an equalizer in the stoppage time when their goalkeeper, Santiago Ramirez, took a shot from his own penalty area in a desperate attempt; to everyone's amazement, the ball beat opposition's goalkeeper Allison Revuelta, who had run up to the opposition's box to double his side's lead and put the game to bed.

Santiago Ramirez scores a length-of-the-pitch goal(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Revuelta attempted a header on a cross from his fellow teammate inside Atletico Morelia's penalty area, and as their goalkeeper Ramirez caught it with ease, made a run towards the unguarded goal. Ramirez seized the opportunity and kicked with all of his power, and scored a wild length-of-the-pitch goal, finding the net after the ball bounced twice in the penalty area on its way.

Watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justifiably, the goal sparked crazy scenes at the away end, as Atletico Morelia booked a berth in the final of the tournament with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Even if the dramatic goal is kept side, it was a chaotic game between both the sides which saw five red cards -- two for Celaya and three for Atletico Morelia.

Morelia will now play the first leg of the final against CD Tapatio on Wednesday; the winner of the final will take on Atlante -- who are the champions of the season-opening Apertura tournament -- for the Champion of Champions final.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail