Watch: Hero's welcome for Mason Greenwood after Getafe star completes deadline-day move from Man United

Mason Greenwood was unveiled as a new Getafe signing amid a rousing reception at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Spain. Getafe fans welcomed Greenwood wholeheartedly and the former Premier League star was seen smiling while making his way out of the tunnel onto the ground wearing his side’s blue strip. Fans were even heard chanting Greenwood’s name while the Getafe loanee was being presented on the pitch.

Mason Greenwood joined Getafe on a season-long loan from Manchester United(Getafe Twitter)

Greenwood joined the Spanish side on a season-long loan from Manchester United during the summer transfer window. He will reportedly be wearing the number 12 jersey at the La Liga outfit. In a video, shared by the Spanish club on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Mason Greenwood was heard saying, “Hi Getafe fans, it’s Mason here. I’m so happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started.”

Greenwood had trained with his new Getafe teammates yesterday. Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United in February last year after allegations of assault were levelled against the footballer. He last took part in a competitive match in January 2022. Charges of attempted rape and assault were dropped against him earlier this year in February. Greenwood’s Manchester United contract was expected to run until 2025.

Manchester United decided that, following an internal investigation, Greenwood should be rebuilding his career away from Old Trafford. “The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United. The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition,” read a statement issued by Manchester United. Getafe coach Jose Bordalas said that the club will help the 21-year-old to bring back his “best level.”

“It is too delicate a situation to trivialise this issue. Everybody knows what happened, the appropriate measures were taken. Obviously we can only talk about football. About other issues, I think, the people and the relevant systems did what they had to do, and everybody knows how it ended. Therefore, (he’s) a free person, a footballer of the highest level, who comes to Getafe with enormous hope. We are going to help him to recover his best level,” Bordalas was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Greenwood’s Getafe contract does not include a purchase option. Getafe currently find themselves struggling at the 14th spot in the La Liga standings. They have so far succeeded in claiming just four points in as many games in the domestic league. The Spanish side will depend on Greenwood’s goal-scoring prowess to climb up on the points table.

