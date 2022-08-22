Watch: Kylian Mbappe scores in only 8 seconds to claim joint-fastest goal in French League, assisted by Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe was in stunning form as he registered the joint-fastest goal in French league history during Paris Saint-Germain's 7-1 win vs Lille on Sunday. Scoring after just eight seconds, Mbappe received an assist from Messi over the top and the Frenchman lobbed it over goalkeeper Leo Jardim with ease. It only took four passes from kickoff for PSG to open the scoring, at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq.

Here is the video of Mbappe's goal:

The 23-year-old ended up grabbing a hat-trick and Neymar scored a brace. The Brazilian star also secured three assists vs Lille. The French league tweeted that Mbappe's goal ties midfielder Michel Rio, who also needed eight seconds to score for Caen vs Cannes in 1992. PSG have maintained their perfect start to this Ligue 1 season with three wins from three matches and are two points ahead of Marseille and Lens in the table.

Messi also scored in the 27th-minute, alongwith Achraf Hakimi adding one before the interval. After the match, PSG coach Christophe Galtier revealed that the idea was taken from the club's U-19 team. "The goal after 8 seconds? It was a move that we worked on, we found footage from different leagues, and even from our youth team in the Youth League who managed to score that kick-off against Salzburg last season. We talked about it yesterday, we saw the footage, we practised it in training, obviously when it succeeds like that after 8 seconds, it's very satisfying", said Galtier.

"Congratulations to them, to my staff and to the players for having dared to try it and for having succeeded! It put us in the match, it hurt the opponent and afterwards when the team is serious like tonight, obviously things are much easier."

"I'm very happy, very happy with this match, but we're already looking forward to the next one. Today was a great game and we are very happy. Kylian's goal? Yes, we had worked on it. We worked on all the details, and we are very happy with the way the team played today. We are working well in training. Now we have to take it game by game", he further added.

