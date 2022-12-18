Watch: Kylian Mbappe scripts France's miraculous fightback with stunning hat-trick against Argentina in FIFA WC final

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. France's blue-eyed boy Kylian Mbappe single-handedly staged an epic comeback for Les Bleus with a goal-scoring masterclass in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France on Sunday. Mbappe struck a stunning brace in the second half of the mouth-watering clash between Lionel Messi-led Argentina and defending champions France at the Lusail Stadium.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Paris Saint Germain (PSG) forward cancelled Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria's goals to keep France's title hopes alive in the Qatar edition of the showpiece event. Argentina were in the driving seat after captain Messi converted a first-half penalty and veteran winger Di Maria smashed a sublime second to draw a 2-0 lead in the FIFA World Cup final.

ALSO READ: Watch: How Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria stunned France with 2 quick goals in 1st half of FIFA World Cup 2022 final

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mbappe, who is France's leading goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup 2022, scored two quick goals in the second half to take the summit clash into extra time. The 2018 World Cup winner opened the scoring for Les Blues in the 80th minute of the game. Mbappe then got France on level terms with Argentina by scoring the equaliser in the 81st minute of the game. Yes, Mbappe scored two goals in two minutes to stage an epic comeback for Les Bleus in the six-goal thriller at the Lusail Stadium.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The French forward scored two quick goals in a space of 97 seconds to equal Ronaldo's special feat in the World Cup final. Mbappe has become the second player to score a brace in the FIFA World Cup final after Ronaldo, who achieved the same feat in the 2022 edition against Germany. After Messi scored his brace in the extra-time, Mbappe restored parity by extending his goal tally to 9 goals in extra-time. The French forward converted his second penalty of the match in extra time as the FIFA World Cup 2022 final was eventually decided on penalties at Lusail Stadium.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON