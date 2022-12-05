Watch: Kylian Mbappe steals the show with record-breaking brace and assist for France in FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16

Kylian Mbappe was in amazing form as France cruised past Poland in their FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture in Doha, on Sunday. The PSG star first assisted Oliver Giroud for France's opening goal and then followed it up with two beautiful goals to take his side to the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski scored Poland's consolation goal as France went on to seal a 3-1 win.

After his brace, Mbappe broke Pele's long-standing World Cup record of most goals scored by a men's player before turning 24-years-old. Now, the Frenchman stands one ahead of Pele's tally of eight goals. He also overtook the late Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of most goals scored in World Cup history. He now stands tied alongside Lionel Messi with nine goals.

With the score level at 0-0, Mbappe slid in a through ball for Giroud in the 44th-minute, who placed it in the bottom-right corner to give France the lead. Until the 74th-minute, it looked like Poland would equalise but Mbappe took matters into his own hands and increased France's lead. Giroud released Dembele on a counter attack, who cut inside from the right flank to feed Mbappe in space. The 23-year-old took a touch and then drove a right-footed strike past Szczesny, increasing his side's lead to 2-0.

Then he completed his brace in the first minute of additional time, receiving a pass from Lilian Thuram, and then powering a right-footed strike into the top-right corner for a stunning goal.

Here is the video of Mbappe's assist and brace:

France will now face England in their quarter-final fixture, at the Al Bayt Stadium. England secured a 3-0 win vs Senegal, with goals from Jordan Henderson (38'), Harry Kane (45+3') and Bukayo Saka (57').

