Watch: Lionel Messi combines with Enzo Fernandez to score stunning goal in 80 seconds for Argentina

Lionel Messi had a disappointing end to his time with PSG, leaving them as a free agent after the end of 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. The former Barcelona man was also jeered in his final outing for PSG, and then joined MLS side Inter Miami in a free transfer.

Lionel Messi scores against Australia.

Currently, Messi is with the Argentina team on international duty. Argentina are the reigning world champions, having won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was adjudged as the best player of the tournament in Qatar and ended with seven goals and three assists to his name.

Despite his unceremonious exit from PSG, the Argentina captain showed that he is still to be feared in a friendly against Australia at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing on Thursday. After kick-off in less than two minutes, the attacker scored a beautiful goal which involved a beautiful play with Enzo Fernandez.

Stealing the ball near the halfway line, the Chelsea midfielder surged ahead into the Aussie half, and passed the ball to Messi, who was outside the opposition box. On receiving the ball, the Argentina captain finished in trademark style, a curling effort into the top left corner.

Here is the video:

Other than being jeered in his final PSG game, Messi received similar treatment from fans in his final months in France. His form also dipped and he also received a suspension from the club after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. But the 35-year-old received support from PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Mbappe said, "We're talking about potentially the best player in the history of soccer. It's never good news when someone like Messi leaves."

"Personally I haven't really understood why so many people were relieved that he was leaving. We're talking about Messi: he should be respected but instead he didn't get the respect he deserved in France. It's a pity, but that's how it went. The club will have to do what they can to replace him", he further added.

