Watch: Manchester City fans throng pitch, assault Aston Villa goalkeeper, break goalpost during crazy title celebration

It was a momentous moment for the club, who now have won six Premier League titles since their maiden triumph in 2011-12.
Manchester City fans invade pitch after Premier League title triumph(Twitter/Priceless_Silva)
Published on May 23, 2022 11:11 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was exposed to unruly behaviour of the fans as they invaded the pitch right after the fulltime whistle between Manchester City and Aston Villa, which the former won 3-2. The win helped City retain the Premier League after a neck-and-neck contest with Liverpool, who finished the season with 92 points, one behind the champions.

The incident on Olsen took place while the goalkeeper was trying to leave the pitch at the Etihad Stadium as thousands of City fans thronged the playing area to celebrate the Premier League title. 

The footage, which has been widely circulated on social media, showed Olsen trying to cover his head as fans continued to shove and hit him while being escorted by a steward. Soon another official joined to rescue the Villa goalkeeper.

As per a report in Sky Sports, Villa confirmed Olsen is "completely fine", stating he took a bang on the back of the head. The report further mentioned that the club will not be making a complaint regarding the incident.

The Premier League winners also took note of the unfortunate incident by the fans and issued an apology.

“Manchester City would like to sincerely apologize to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today's match when fans entered the pitch,” the club said in a statement.

The celebrations soon escalated to a higher level as excited broke down the stadium goalpost in the process.

