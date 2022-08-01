Watch: Neymar hilariously presents medal to Messi, PSG stars after scoring brace in side's 4-0 Super Cup title victory

The Paris Saint-German registered a resounding 4-0 victory over Nantes in the French Super Cup on Sunday. Star forward Neymar scored a brace, while Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos were also on the scoresheet as PSG won their ninth Super Cup title in the past 10 years. The Paris side had won the Ligue 1 title in the previous season, finishing with 86 points – 15 ahead of the second-placed Marseille.

Messi had opened the goalscoring in the tie in the 22nd minute before Neymar doubled the lead with a superb free-kick at the brink of half-time. Defender Sergio Ramos, then, scored the side's third goal in the 57th minute before Neymar fired a penalty to secure a 4-0 victory over Nantes.

During the medal distribution ceremony, however, things turned rather hilarious as Neymar took it upon himself to present his fellow teammates with the medal. The PSG stars including Messi joined in the fun, happily receiving the medal from the Brazilian forward.

Watch the video:

This was also Christopher Galtier's first competitive game as manager of PSG after he succeeded Mauricio Pochettino in the role ahead of the season. Galtier is PSG's seventh manager since the club's Qatari takeover in 2011.

The club won a protracted battle with Real Madrid to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay, but Galtier was without the France star for his first official match due to suspension. The French star forward had signed a new three-year deal with PSG in May earlier this year.

Paris Saint Germain have been serial winners in their domestic league but the side, boasting of a star attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, will be eyeing European glory under Galtier this season.

PSG will begin their Ligue 1 campaign on August 7 against Clermont Foot, who had finished 17th in the previous season.

