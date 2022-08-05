Watch: Neymar shows insane skill in basketball court, leaves entourage stunned

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar is known to entertain fans with his trickery and skills on the football field. So the attacker decided to take it a notch higher and lobbed a football into a basketball hoop from what looked like the other side of the court. Here is the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile with Neymar currently stuck in a transfer saga, former teammate Thomas Meunier criticised the forward. Speaking to Kicker, he said, "I have to admit that I was a big fan of Neymar when he was still playing at Barcelona. In Paris, however, he lost his magic, from my point of view."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The comeback is all about him. If I was 10, I would have had his poster in my room", he further added.

Reacting to Meunier, Neymar responded on social media, "This boy talks too much."

Regarding his future, Neymar recently said, "I want to stay at the club. I am still under contract for a few years. So far, the club has not told me anything like this (about wanting me to leave). I have nothing to prove to anyone. People know me, know who I am, how I behave on the pitch, what my game is. I don't need to prove myself. I just need to play my football to be happy. People talk too much. And they talk too much because they can't do anything else."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail