Watch: Pep Guardiola laughs at reporter's 'Manchester United' suggestion on Premier League title contenders

During a press conference leading up to Manchester City's Champions League opener against Crvena Zvezda, Pep Guardiola, the manager of City, appeared to downplay the strength of his arch-rivals, Manchester United. When asked about Manchester United's current form and their chances of competing for the Premier League title, Guardiola couldn't resist passing a chuckle.

While discussing the strong starts made by English clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool in the new Premier League season, Guardiola's reaction suggested a lack of serious consideration for Manchester United's prospects.

“Everyone has to find something inside to want to get better, every player must go over their limits and feel that otherwise it’s difficult. We will have downs in the season… but to start the season that way and some teams are taking the distance now. But how strong is Arsenal? I saw their win at Goodison Park, they are exceptional. Liverpool again, their mentality is continuing there,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by The Mirror during Monday’s press conference.

Unlike their Premier League rivals, Manchester United could not secure a solid start to their domestic campaign. Having claimed a win in their Premier League opener against Wolves, Erik ten Hag’s men had to concede three defeats in next four games. The Red Devils are currently placed in 13th position in the Premier League standings. Manchester United have now conceded three defeats in the first five matches of a Premier League season for the very first time since 1989-90.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have proved to be absolutely ruthless so far in the Premier League. The reigning Premier League champions have not dropped a point yet this season having played five games. Sitting atop the Premier League points table, Manchester City have conceded just three goals in the competition till now.

Apart from defending the Premier League title, Manchester City will also be aiming to retain the Champions League trophy this season. The Pep Guardiola-coached side kicked off their Champions League title defence on a promising note having claimed a resounding 3-1 home victory against Crvena Zvezda last night.

The Serbian side, however, scored the opening goal of the night in the 45th minute against Manchester City. Defending Champions, eventually, came up with a resilient show to script a comeback. Argentina’s Julian Alvarez scored a brace to earn a spectacular win for the hosts.

“After winning the treble we need to be the type of champions who prove (to) ourselves that we are able to make a comeback. We have things to improve in general, but that’s really, really good,” Pep Guardiola was quoted as saying by news agency AP following his side’s stellar victory.

In their next match, Manchester City will be up against Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

