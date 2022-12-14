Watch: Reporter delivers emotional 'thank you captain' message to Messi after Argentina's win; his reaction is priceless

Argentina advanced to the final of the FIFA World Cup in style as they defeated previous edition's finalists Croatia 3-0 in the first semi-final on Tuesday. Lionel Messi scored the opening goal for Argentina as he converted a penalty in the first half; minutes later, Julian Alvarez doubled the lead for Argentina as the side went to break with a comfortable 2-0 lead. Alvarez scored his second goal of the match in the 69th minute, as Argentina reached their second World Cup final in past three editions.

The last time Argentina reached the final was in the 2014 edition of the tournament, where it faced a 0-1 defeat to Germany after Mario Gotze scored a winner in extra time.

Following Argentina's win in the semis, Messi spoke in detail about the game and near the end of the interview, reporter Sofia Martinez decided she had to convey Messi a message that many fans around the world would probably want to say to the Argentine legend right now. Martinez, who worked for an Argentine public television channel, told Messi how important he was to the lives of Argentinians around the world.

“The last thing I want to tell you and it's not a question, but I just wanted to say the World Cup final is coming and sure, we all [Argentinians] want to win the cup," the reporter began.

"I just want to tell you that no matter the results, there's something that no one can take from you, and it's the fact you resonated with Argentinians, every single one. I'm being serious.

"There's no kid who doesn't have your team flannel, no matter if it's a fake, real or a made up one. Truly, you made your mark in everyone's life. And that, to me, is beyond winning any World Cup.

“No one can take that from you and this is my gratitude, for the amount of happiness you bring to a lot of people,” she said.

Watch:

She added: "I seriously hope you take those words into your heart because I really believe that's more important than winning a World Cup and you already have it. So thank you, captain."

Messi couldn't suppress his smile as he heard the message from the reporter and went on to thank her for the kind words.

