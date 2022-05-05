Watch: Rodrygo scores 2 goals in 2 minutes as Real Madrid pull off 'mother of all comebacks' to stun Manchester City

Real Madrid this season had pulled off thrilling comebacks at the Bernabeu against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 and Chelsea in the quarterfinals. But the Champions League witnessed the 13-time European champions taking their comebacks to another level on Wednesday, with substitute Rodrygo rallying late with two goals in two minutes to force extra time. (Real Madrid stage unimaginable comeback to beat Manchester City, reach Champions League final)

Karim Benzema, the hero of Madrid's previous comebacks this season, converted a penalty kick in extra time for the decisive goal that allowed Madrid to advance 6-5 on aggregate. The edge-of-the-seat thriller was headlined by Rodrygo, who turned the game on its head in the final minutes. The Brazilian footballer first scored at the 90th-minute mark and then bagged another one in the stoppage period, sending Los Blancos to extra time.

Five minutes into extra time, Benzema converted a penalty awarded for a foul on him by Ruben Dias and Madrid stunned the English side to reach book spot in another Champions League final. Notably, the Spanish champions had not managed even a shot on target until Rodrygo turned the tie by flicking home Benzema's cross.

Fans on social media were stunned by Madrid's dramatic turnaround, with many calling it the ‘mother of all comebacks’. Madrid have booked a spot in the May 28 final in Paris against Liverpool, who advanced after defeating Villarreal on Tuesday. Madrid had defeated Liverpool in the 2018 final when the Spanish giants clinched their record-extending 13th title.

"Everything is possible when you are called Real Madrid," Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois told Movistar Plus.

"This is just amazing. We have knocked out very big clubs that have spent a lot of money to build their teams. But we have our history. And when Real Madrid get to the final, they go to win it."

The 6-5 aggregate triumph sends Madrid into a record-extending 17th Champions League final, where boss Carlo Ancelotti could set a new record of four European Cups as a coach. He also became the first coach to win all five of Europe's top leagues when Real sealed the La Liga title last weekend.

"I cannot say we are used to living this kind if life, but what happened tonight it happened against Chelsea and also against PSG," Ancelotti told BT Sport after becoming the first coach in history to reach five finals in the competition.

