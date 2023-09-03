Watch: Ronaldo creates history, gains supremacy over Messi to become first-ever to reach glorious goalscoring landmark

Cristiano Ronaldo reached a remarkable milestone in his illustrious career by celebrating his 850th career goal during Al Nassr's emphatic 5-1 victory over Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday. The Portuguese superstar not only found the net for the sixth time in his last three games but also contributed with two assists, showcasing his all-around brilliance as Al Nassr secured their third consecutive league win. Sadio Mane also registered on the scoresheet. Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hazem (AFP)

Al Nassr, who initially faced a setback with two losses in the opening games of the season, have undergone a resurgence, scoring a staggering 14 goals in their last three matches. This revival has placed them just four points behind league leaders Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo, with his six goals this season, currently leads the league's goal-scoring chart, with former Liverpool forward Mane closely trailing behind with five goals to his name. Ronaldo took to social media to express his delight, stating, "Another great team performance! We keep improving. Let’s go @AlNassrFC.. 850 career goals and still counting!”

Ronaldo slotted the ball at the top-right corner to get his record-extending 850th goal in professional football.

Watch:

With yet another milestone etched to his name, Ronaldo extended his lead over one of his fiercest rivals, Lionel Messi, by 34 goals. The Argentine superstar had made a move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami earlier this year, and had an electrifying start to his career in the United States, scoring in nine-successive matches.

Here's the list of top-5 goalscorers in football history (* denotes currently active):

Cristiano Ronaldo - 850*

Lionel Messi - 818*

Pele - 762

Romario - 755

Ferenc Puskas - 724

An illustrious career

Some of Ronaldo's best years in club football came at Real Madrid, where he spent 9 years and played a leading role in steering the side to five Champions League titles during his time. In 438 appearances for Real across all competitions, Ronaldo scored an incredible 450 goals, ending his career at the Los Blancos as their highest-ever goalscorer.

Ronaldo kickstarted his career at Portuguese club Sporting CP but made a mark in professional football at Premier League club Manchester United, where he also won his first Ballon d'Or. In 2021, Ronaldo made a sensational return to Old Trafford but left the side the very next year, following a fall-out with manager Erik ten Hag.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON