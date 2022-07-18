Watch: Shocking moment cops draw guns on Chelsea, AC Milan star Tiemoue Bakayoko in case of mistaken identity

Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko had a terrifying ordeal in Italy as he was stopped at gunpoint by cops in Milan, in a case of mistaken identity. The midfielder was reportedly pulled over by police in Italy and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a policeman can be seen pushing a terrified Bakayoko up against a police car while two other cops had their guns drawn out and pointed at the player's vehicle. While one female cop keeps her gun aimed at another person in the car, the police slowly realize that they have the wrong person.

The video was shared on Twitter by Italian football journalist Tancredi Palmeri, who captioned it as, "Shocking footage of Milan’s Bakayoko in Milan’s downtown held at gunpoint by police cause taken for someone else. Check when one of cop goes telling to the colleague searching him that it’s not the suspect but a Milan player, and the cop saying "WHO?!?""

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, Palmeri also shared a statement from Milan police, which read, "The search, happened on July 3, was due to gun shooting happened in the area in previous hours, and the two suspected were two men on a suv fitting the description, one of the two was black and with green shirt. That’s why the gunpoint"

Bakayoko moved to Chelsea in 2017 from Monaco for 40m euros. Despite the big money move, the player failed to adapt in the Premier League and hasn't played for Chelsea since the 2017-18 season. The player has gone on loan to AC Milan, Monaco, Napoli and then again at AC Milan. He won the Serie A title last season and is with the club on a two-year loan until 2023 with an option to buy.

