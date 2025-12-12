Watching World Cup 2026 from stadium just got costlier as FIFA implements another ticket price hike
FIFA has hiked 2026 WC ticket prices sharply, with some now at $700. A lower-tier final seat has jumped to $8,680 — nearly $2,000 more than it cost in October.
Catching your favourite team live at the FIFA World Cup 2026 is turning into a costlier dream with every passing month. FIFA has increased ticket prices for the 2026 edition yet again — the third consecutive monthly hike — with several matches now significantly more expensive following the release of the tournament draw and full schedule. The draws are out for the biggest World Cup in football history, with 48 teams participating in it set to be played across the USA, Canada and Mexico. FIFA has sharply pushed up ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup, with some now listed at $700. A lower-tier seat for the final has soared to $8,680 — almost $2,000 higher than what it cost in October.
When FIFA first announced prices in September, tickets on its website ranged from $60 for early group matches to $6,730 for the final. However, with dynamic pricing being introduced for the first time at a World Cup, those figures have continued to climb.
FIFA offers tickets in four categories, with Category 1 being the premium seating.
With the draw completed, every nation now knows its group and the potential route it must navigate. One storyline already generating buzz is the possibility of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo crossing paths in a quarterfinal showdown in Kansas City—provided Argentina and Portugal finish atop their groups.
But even with the matchups laid out, fans aren’t assured tickets to the fixtures they request.
The ticket application window opened on Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT) and will run until Jan. 13, 2026.
Here are the prices for FIFA World Cup group stage matches as Category 1 / Category 2 / Category 3:
June 11
CDMX: Mexico vs South Africa – $2,355 / $1,705 / $1,020
GDL: South Korea vs UEFA D – $500 / $400 / $180
June 12
TOR: Canada vs UEFA A – $2,170 / $1,575 / $930
LA: U.S. vs Paraguay – $2,735 / $1,940 / $1,120
June 13
BOS: Haiti vs Scotland – $500 / $400 / $180
VAN: Australia vs UEFA C – $450 / $380 / $140
NYNJ: Brazil vs Morocco – $700 / $500 / $265
SF: Qatar vs Switzerland – $450 / $380 / $140
June 14
PHI: Ivory Coast vs Ecuador – $500 / $400 / $180
HOU: Germany vs Curaçao – $500 / $400 / $180
DAL: Netherlands vs Japan – $600 / $430 / $220
MTY: UEFA B vs Tunisia – $450 / $380 / $140
June 15
MIA: Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay – $600 / $430 / $220
ATL: Spain vs Cape Verde – $500 / $400 / $180
LA: Iran vs New Zealand – $450 / $380 / $140
SEA: Belgium vs Egypt – $500 / $400 / $180
June 16
NYNJ: France vs Senegal – $620 / $465 / $220
BOS: ICP 2 vs Norway – $500 / $400 / $180
KC: Argentina vs Algeria – $700 / $500 / $265
SF: Austria vs Jordan – $450 / $380 / $140
June 17
TOR: Ghana vs Panama – $450 / $380 / $140
DAL: England vs Croatia – $700 / $500 / $265
HOU: Portugal vs ICP 1 – $700 / $500 / $265
CDMX: Uzbekistan vs Colombia – $600 / $430 / $220
June 18
ATL: UEFA D vs South Africa – $450 / $380 / $140
LA: Switzerland vs UEFA A – $500 / $400 / $180
VAN: Canada vs Qatar – $700 / $500 / $265
GDL: Mexico vs South Korea – $700 / $500 / $265
June 19
PHI: Brazil vs Haiti – $700 / $500 / $265
BOS: Scotland vs Morocco – $600 / $430 / $220
SF: UEFA C vs Paraguay – $450 / $380 / $140
SEA: U.S. vs Australia – $700 / $500 / $265
June 20
TOR: Germany vs Ivory Coast – $600 / $430 / $220
KC: Ecuador vs Curaçao – $500 / $400 / $180
HOU: Netherlands vs UEFA B – $600 / $430 / $220
MTY: Tunisia vs Japan – $450 / $380 / $140
June 21
MIA: Uruguay vs Cape Verde – $500 / $400 / $180
ATL: Spain vs Saudi Arabia – $600 / $430 / $220
LA: Belgium vs Iran – $500 / $400 / $180
VAN: New Zealand vs Egypt – $450 / $380 / $140
June 22
NYNJ: Norway vs Senegal – $620 / $465 / $220
PHI: France vs ICP 2 – $600 / $430 / $220
DAL: Argentina vs Austria – $700 / $500 / $265
SF: Jordan vs Algeria – $450 / $380 / $140
June 23
BOS: England vs Ghana – $600 / $430 / $220
TOR: Panama vs Croatia – $500 / $400 / $180
HOU: Portugal vs Uzbekistan – $700 / $500 / $265
GDL: Colombia vs ICP 1 – $500 / $400 / $180
June 24
MIA: Scotland vs Brazil – $700 / $500 / $265
ATL: Morocco vs Haiti – $500 / $400 / $180
VAN: Switzerland vs Canada – $700 / $500 / $265
SEA: UEFA A vs Qatar – $500 / $400 / $180
CDMX: UEFA D vs Mexico – $700 / $500 / $265
MTY: South Africa vs South Korea – $450 / $380 / $140
June 25
PHI: Curaçao vs Ivory Coast – $450 / $380 / $140
NYNJ: Ecuador vs Germany – $700 / $500 / $265
DAL: Japan vs UEFA B – $500 / $400 / $180
KC: Tunisia vs Netherlands – $500 / $400 / $180
LA: UEFA C vs U.S. – $910 / $750 / $340
SF: Paraguay vs Australia – $450 / $380 / $140
June 26
BOS: Norway vs France – $700 / $500 / $265
TOR: Senegal vs ICP 2 – $450 / $380 / $140
SEA: Egypt vs Iran – $500 / $400 / $180
VAN: New Zealand vs Belgium – $500 / $400 / $180
HOU: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia – $450 / $380 / $140
GDL: Uruguay vs Spain – $700 / $500 / $265
June 27
NYNJ: Panama vs England – $620 / $465 / $220
PHI: Croatia vs Ghana – $500 / $400 / $180
KC: Algeria vs Austria – $450 / $380 / $140
DAL: Jordan vs Argentina – $700 / $500 / $265
MIA: Colombia vs Portugal – $700 / $500 / $265
ATL: ICP 1 vs Uzbekistan – $450 / $380 / $140
Here is the updated price for WC 2026 Knockout Round Matches
June 28
LA: Round of 32 – $790 / $605 / $305
June 29
BOS: Round of 32 – $620 / $515 / $265
MTY: Round of 32 – $460 / $350 / $190
HOU: Round of 32 – $530 / $430 / $220
June 30
NYNJ: Round of 32 – $750 / $610 / $280
DAL: Round of 32 – $505 / $405 / $205
CDMX: Round of 32 – $620 / $485 / $240
July 1
ATL: Round of 32 – $530 / $430 / $190
SF: Round of 32 – $765 / $605 / $275
SEA: Round of 32 – $515 / $430 / $200
July 2
TOR: Round of 32 – $625 / $475 / $240
LA: Round of 32 – $700 / $555 / $250
VAN: Round of 32 – $600 / $515 / $230
July 3
MIA: Round of 32 – $700 / $560 / $270
KC: Round of 32 – $520 / $425 / $200
DAL: Round of 32 – $540 / $440 / $225
July 4
PHI: Round of 16 – $840 / $620 / $320
HOU: Round of 16 – $620 / $505 / $220
July 5
NYNJ: Round of 16 – $980 / $785 / $365
CDMX: Round of 16 – $885 / $625 / $350
July 6
DAL: Round of 16 – $640 / $515 / $240
SEA: Round of 16 – $695 / $565 / $270
July 7
ATL: Round of 16 – $735 / $580 / $270
VAN: Round of 16 – $765 / $625 / $320
July 9
BOS: Quarterfinal – $1,270 / $890 / $650
July 10
LA: Quarterfinal – $1,775 / $1,220 / $800
July 11
MIA: Quarterfinal – $1,445 / $1,005 / $735
KC: Quarterfinal – $1,265 / $940 / $535
July 14
DAL: Semifinal – $3,295 / $2,350 / $930
July 15
ATL: Semifinal – $3,040 / $2,525 / $905
July 18
MIA: Third place – $1,125 / $865 / $455
July 19
NYNJ: Final – $8,680 / $5,575 / $4,185
