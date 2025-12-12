Watching World Cup 2026 from stadium just got costlier as FIFA implements another ticket price hike

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the FIFA World Cup 2026 official match schedule announcement in Washington, DC.(AFP) FIFA has hiked 2026 WC ticket prices sharply, with some now at $700. A lower-tier final seat has jumped to $8,680 — nearly $2,000 more than it cost in October. Catching your favourite team live at the FIFA World Cup 2026 is turning into a costlier dream with every passing month. FIFA has increased ticket prices for the 2026 edition yet again — the third consecutive monthly hike — with several matches now significantly more expensive following the release of the tournament draw and full schedule. The draws are out for the biggest World Cup in football history, with 48 teams participating in it set to be played across the USA, Canada and Mexico. FIFA has sharply pushed up ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup, with some now listed at $700. A lower-tier seat for the final has soared to $8,680 — almost $2,000 higher than what it cost in October.

When FIFA first announced prices in September, tickets on its website ranged from $60 for early group matches to $6,730 for the final. However, with dynamic pricing being introduced for the first time at a World Cup, those figures have continued to climb.

FIFA offers tickets in four categories, with Category 1 being the premium seating.

With the draw completed, every nation now knows its group and the potential route it must navigate. One storyline already generating buzz is the possibility of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo crossing paths in a quarterfinal showdown in Kansas City—provided Argentina and Portugal finish atop their groups.

But even with the matchups laid out, fans aren’t assured tickets to the fixtures they request.

The ticket application window opened on Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT) and will run until Jan. 13, 2026.

Here are the prices for FIFA World Cup group stage matches as Category 1 / Category 2 / Category 3:

June 11

CDMX: Mexico vs South Africa – $2,355 / $1,705 / $1,020

GDL: South Korea vs UEFA D – $500 / $400 / $180

June 12

TOR: Canada vs UEFA A – $2,170 / $1,575 / $930

LA: U.S. vs Paraguay – $2,735 / $1,940 / $1,120

June 13

BOS: Haiti vs Scotland – $500 / $400 / $180

VAN: Australia vs UEFA C – $450 / $380 / $140

NYNJ: Brazil vs Morocco – $700 / $500 / $265

SF: Qatar vs Switzerland – $450 / $380 / $140

June 14

PHI: Ivory Coast vs Ecuador – $500 / $400 / $180

HOU: Germany vs Curaçao – $500 / $400 / $180

DAL: Netherlands vs Japan – $600 / $430 / $220

MTY: UEFA B vs Tunisia – $450 / $380 / $140

June 15

MIA: Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay – $600 / $430 / $220

ATL: Spain vs Cape Verde – $500 / $400 / $180

LA: Iran vs New Zealand – $450 / $380 / $140

SEA: Belgium vs Egypt – $500 / $400 / $180

June 16

NYNJ: France vs Senegal – $620 / $465 / $220

BOS: ICP 2 vs Norway – $500 / $400 / $180

KC: Argentina vs Algeria – $700 / $500 / $265

SF: Austria vs Jordan – $450 / $380 / $140

June 17

TOR: Ghana vs Panama – $450 / $380 / $140

DAL: England vs Croatia – $700 / $500 / $265

HOU: Portugal vs ICP 1 – $700 / $500 / $265

CDMX: Uzbekistan vs Colombia – $600 / $430 / $220

June 18

ATL: UEFA D vs South Africa – $450 / $380 / $140

LA: Switzerland vs UEFA A – $500 / $400 / $180

VAN: Canada vs Qatar – $700 / $500 / $265

GDL: Mexico vs South Korea – $700 / $500 / $265

June 19

PHI: Brazil vs Haiti – $700 / $500 / $265

BOS: Scotland vs Morocco – $600 / $430 / $220

SF: UEFA C vs Paraguay – $450 / $380 / $140

SEA: U.S. vs Australia – $700 / $500 / $265

June 20

TOR: Germany vs Ivory Coast – $600 / $430 / $220

KC: Ecuador vs Curaçao – $500 / $400 / $180

HOU: Netherlands vs UEFA B – $600 / $430 / $220

MTY: Tunisia vs Japan – $450 / $380 / $140

June 21

MIA: Uruguay vs Cape Verde – $500 / $400 / $180

ATL: Spain vs Saudi Arabia – $600 / $430 / $220

LA: Belgium vs Iran – $500 / $400 / $180

VAN: New Zealand vs Egypt – $450 / $380 / $140

June 22

NYNJ: Norway vs Senegal – $620 / $465 / $220

PHI: France vs ICP 2 – $600 / $430 / $220

DAL: Argentina vs Austria – $700 / $500 / $265

SF: Jordan vs Algeria – $450 / $380 / $140

June 23

BOS: England vs Ghana – $600 / $430 / $220

TOR: Panama vs Croatia – $500 / $400 / $180

HOU: Portugal vs Uzbekistan – $700 / $500 / $265

GDL: Colombia vs ICP 1 – $500 / $400 / $180

June 24

MIA: Scotland vs Brazil – $700 / $500 / $265

ATL: Morocco vs Haiti – $500 / $400 / $180

VAN: Switzerland vs Canada – $700 / $500 / $265

SEA: UEFA A vs Qatar – $500 / $400 / $180

CDMX: UEFA D vs Mexico – $700 / $500 / $265

MTY: South Africa vs South Korea – $450 / $380 / $140

June 25

PHI: Curaçao vs Ivory Coast – $450 / $380 / $140

NYNJ: Ecuador vs Germany – $700 / $500 / $265

DAL: Japan vs UEFA B – $500 / $400 / $180

KC: Tunisia vs Netherlands – $500 / $400 / $180

LA: UEFA C vs U.S. – $910 / $750 / $340

SF: Paraguay vs Australia – $450 / $380 / $140

June 26

BOS: Norway vs France – $700 / $500 / $265

TOR: Senegal vs ICP 2 – $450 / $380 / $140

SEA: Egypt vs Iran – $500 / $400 / $180

VAN: New Zealand vs Belgium – $500 / $400 / $180

HOU: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia – $450 / $380 / $140

GDL: Uruguay vs Spain – $700 / $500 / $265

June 27

NYNJ: Panama vs England – $620 / $465 / $220

PHI: Croatia vs Ghana – $500 / $400 / $180

KC: Algeria vs Austria – $450 / $380 / $140

DAL: Jordan vs Argentina – $700 / $500 / $265

MIA: Colombia vs Portugal – $700 / $500 / $265

ATL: ICP 1 vs Uzbekistan – $450 / $380 / $140

Here is the updated price for WC 2026 Knockout Round Matches

June 28

LA: Round of 32 – $790 / $605 / $305

June 29

BOS: Round of 32 – $620 / $515 / $265

MTY: Round of 32 – $460 / $350 / $190

HOU: Round of 32 – $530 / $430 / $220

June 30

NYNJ: Round of 32 – $750 / $610 / $280

DAL: Round of 32 – $505 / $405 / $205

CDMX: Round of 32 – $620 / $485 / $240

July 1

ATL: Round of 32 – $530 / $430 / $190

SF: Round of 32 – $765 / $605 / $275

SEA: Round of 32 – $515 / $430 / $200

July 2

TOR: Round of 32 – $625 / $475 / $240

LA: Round of 32 – $700 / $555 / $250

VAN: Round of 32 – $600 / $515 / $230

July 3

MIA: Round of 32 – $700 / $560 / $270

KC: Round of 32 – $520 / $425 / $200

DAL: Round of 32 – $540 / $440 / $225

July 4

PHI: Round of 16 – $840 / $620 / $320

HOU: Round of 16 – $620 / $505 / $220

July 5

NYNJ: Round of 16 – $980 / $785 / $365

CDMX: Round of 16 – $885 / $625 / $350

July 6

DAL: Round of 16 – $640 / $515 / $240

SEA: Round of 16 – $695 / $565 / $270

July 7

ATL: Round of 16 – $735 / $580 / $270

VAN: Round of 16 – $765 / $625 / $320

July 9

BOS: Quarterfinal – $1,270 / $890 / $650

July 10

LA: Quarterfinal – $1,775 / $1,220 / $800

July 11

MIA: Quarterfinal – $1,445 / $1,005 / $735

KC: Quarterfinal – $1,265 / $940 / $535

July 14

DAL: Semifinal – $3,295 / $2,350 / $930

July 15

ATL: Semifinal – $3,040 / $2,525 / $905

July 18

MIA: Third place – $1,125 / $865 / $455

July 19

NYNJ: Final – $8,680 / $5,575 / $4,185