Wayne Rooney issues fresh warning to Erik Ten Hag, predicts winner of Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League clash

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has fired a fresh warning to Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag while predicting the result of their upcoming match against Arsenal. A buoyant Manchester United under new manager Ten Hag will meet high-flying Arsenal on matchday 5 of the English Premier League (EPL) in the ongoing 2022-2023 season. The Red Devils will host bitter-rivals Arsenal in their first-ever meeting of the new EPL season at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Even though goal machine Cristiano Ronaldo has found it hard to record regular starts under Ten Hag's watch, the Red Devils have managed to return back to winning ways after a shaky start to the new season. Ten Hag’s Manchester United are heading to their home fixture after securing three wins in the English top flight this season. Visitors Arsenal have also launched their title bid by winning the first five games of the new season in the English top flight.

Writing in his Times column about the upcoming Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Manchester United at Old Trafford, Rooney backed the Red Devils to upstage the Gunners in their backyard. "United have a lot of quality, and if you get the basics right you give yourselves the platform for the quality to come through. That’s what we saw in victories over Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester City," Rooney said. The former Everton star also revealed what Man United need to do to defeat Arsenal at home.

Warning Ten Hag ahead of the high-profile encounter, Rooney said that Man United need to display the same intensity they showed against Liverpool at Old Trafford. "Against this Arsenal side they’ll need the intensity they showed in those wins, especially the one against Liverpool. Their best bet may be to play like my United did in those classic games — pressing aggressively, while hitting Arsenal on the break. If you sit in a mid block or low block and are passive against a side who move the ball as quickly and well as Mikel Arteta’s team do, it’s a recipe for trouble. I expect a tense, hard game, a bit like the old days — though maybe not quite as much action in the tunnel," Rooney added.

