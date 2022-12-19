'We know what you suffered': Lionel Messi's wife pens emotional note after Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar

With talisman Lionel Messi rewriting history with La Albiceleste at the grandest stage of them all, his wife Antonella Roccuzzo has penned an emotional note following Argentina's title triumph in the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup. Argentina defeated defending champions France on penalties after playing out a 3-3 draw in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium.

Under the leadership of maestro Messi, Argentina lifted its first World Cup title since late Diego Maradona propelled the South American giants to title glory in the 1986 edition of the showpiece event. Taking to Instagram after Argentina secured its third FIFA World Cup crown on Monday, Messi's wife Antonella penned a heartfelt note for her hubby.

“CHAMPIONS! I don’t even know how to start.. pride greater that we feel for you @leomessi thank you for teaching us to never give up, you have to fight to the end. “We know what you suffered so many years, what you wanted to get!!! Let’s go Argentina,” Roccuzzo captioned her post on Instagram. Roccuzzo's emotional post soon became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the beautiful game.

Often regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the game, Argentina captain Messi has finally crowned his iconic career by winning his first-ever FIFA World Cup title. The 35-year-old scored a crucial brace in Argentina's thrilling win over France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. The Argentina captain was also named the Player of the Tournament for his stellar campaign in the Qatar World Cup.

Messi is the first player to have won the Golden Ball twice. The Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar claimed his maiden Golden Ball in the 2014 edition of the World Cup. Messi-led Argentina finished runners-up in the 2014 World Cup. While Messi secured his second Golden Ball trophy, his PSG teammate Mbappe won the Golden Boot after the French forward finished the FIFA World Cup 2022 as the tournament's top goal scorer.

