'Who do you think you are? Shut up': Zlatan's explosive remark on Mbappe's parents; 'They think they've become stars...'

France's star youngster Kylian Mbappe is one of the biggest earners in world football. The Paris Saint-Germain forward was close to joining Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer window, but the Ligue 1 club eventually persuaded him to stay as Mbappe signed a three-year deal with the club. However, it has been reported that the 23-year-old star now wants to leave PSG after the World Cup in Qatar, scheduled to take place between November 20-December 18.

Former PSG striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now reacted to the rumours, stating that Mbappe's "parents" have allowed him to be "more important" than the club itself.

"I don't know Mbappe very well as a person," Ibrahimovic told Canal+, as quoted by A Bola. "As a player he is fantastic, but when you lose discipline, you lose identity.

"He made the right choice for PSG, not for himself, because he got himself into a situation where he is more important than the club. The truth is that PSG gave him the keys to it. No player is bigger than the club, but when the child is given opportunities to grow, he makes money easily.

“His parents are his agents, lawyers, coaches... And that's the problem, mom and dad think they've become stars, they say in the newspapers and magazines. But who do you think you are? Shut up. It's up to your son, the player, to work and have discipline,” Zlatan said.

Ibrahimovic's comments come after it was leaked that Mbappe is allegedly earning a whopping £546 million throughout his three-year contract with the club.

Ibrahmovic had represented PSG for four years between 2012 and 2016, appearing for the club in 180 games, scoring 156 goals. He won 12 trophies with PSG including four league titles before leaving the club for Manchester United.

